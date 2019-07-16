Allau de crítiques contra l'aerolínia que demana a les dones que «es tapin» a l'hora de donar el pit

Breastfeeding is permitted at KLM flights. However, to ensure that all our passengers of all backgrounds feel comfortable on board, we may request a mother to cover herself while breastfeeding, should other passengers be offended by this. — Royal Dutch Airlines (@KLM) July 16, 2019

Hi Victoria, we support breastfeeding mothers and you can feed your baby on board at any time. For more information on our flying with children policy please see here: https://t.co/QnxoM0fj8h Chris — easyJet (@easyJet) July 16, 2019

Donar el pit als avions de la companyia aèria KLM està permès, "però per tal que tothom se senti còmode", l'aerolínia demana a les dones que "es tapin" mentre ho facin per evitar que altra gent "s'ofengui". Aquesta ha estat la resposta de l'alemanya KLM a una consulta d'una usuària que, a través de Twitter, li preguntava quina era la política de l'empresa sobre donar el pit.L'allau de crítiques es pot consultar al mateix fil de tuits que ha generat la piulada de KLM. El públic titlla la companyia de "ridícula" i d'atemptar contra un fet tan natural com és el de donar el pit.Fins i tot altres companyies, com Easy Jet, s'han sumat a la conversa i han exposat que per exemple en el seu cas sí que està permès donar de mamar i que no és necessari tapar-se ni anar al lavabo.

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.

Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.

Fes-te subscriptor