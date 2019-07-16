Logotip de NacióDigital
polèmica

Allau de crítiques contra l'aerolínia que demana a les dones que «es tapin» a l'hora de donar el pit

KLM argumenta que ho fa perquè "ningú se senti ofès"

per NacióDigital, 18 de juliol de 2019 a les 18:45 |
Un avió de KLM | Europa Press
Donar el pit als avions de la companyia aèria KLM està permès, "però per tal que tothom se senti còmode", l'aerolínia demana a les dones que "es tapin" mentre ho facin per evitar que altra gent "s'ofengui". Aquesta ha estat la resposta de l'alemanya KLM a una consulta d'una usuària que, a través de Twitter, li preguntava quina era la política de l'empresa sobre donar el pit. 
L'allau de crítiques es pot consultar al mateix fil de tuits que ha generat la piulada de KLM. El públic titlla la companyia de "ridícula" i d'atemptar contra un fet tan natural com és el de donar el pit.


Fins i tot altres companyies, com Easy Jet, s'han sumat a la conversa i han exposat que per exemple en el seu cas sí que està permès donar de mamar i que no és necessari tapar-se ni anar al lavabo. 
 

 

