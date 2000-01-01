«Game of Thrones» bat records i s'emporta 32 nominacions als Emmy 2019

Emmy

HBO

ha

arrassat

genere

The

Marvelous

Mrs

Maisel

es

Chernobyl

Barry

Fosse

Verdon

HBO

NBC

L'Acadèmia de Televisió dels Estats Units ha anunciat aquest dimarts la llista de nominats als2019, els premis més importants sobre sèries. L'última temporada de Joc de trons, la sèrie de fantasia d'basada en els llibres de George R.R. Martin, ha trencat tots els records establerts -que posseïa ella mateixa- i s'ha endut 32 nominacions. Un fet que sense cap dubte premia tots els anys que la sèrieen pantalla.Pel que fa alde comèdia,, la sèrie d'Amazon, s'emporta un total de 20 nominacions, essent la producció amb més oportunitats d'endur-se premis. Entre les minisèries, amb 19 candidatures, la que parteix com a favorita. Les sèries amb més nominacions també són, Les dues opten a 17 premis.Si fem una classificació per plataformes de streaming,torna a posar-se al capdavant amb un total de 137 nominacions, recuperant la posició que li va prendre Netflix l'any passat, aconseguint-ne 117 aquesta edició. La tercera que completa el podi és l'amb 58 candidatures. La gala dels Emmy serà el pròxim diumenge 22 de setembre en una cerimònia que tindrà lloc a Los Angeles.Aquests són tots els nominats.

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us



Millor actriu protagonista en sèrie Drama

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (Cómo defender a un asesino)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)



Millor actriu secundària en sèrie Drama

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)



Millor actor secundari en sèrie Drama

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Michael Kelly (House Of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)



Millor actriu convidada en sèrie Drama

Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones)

Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid's Tale)

Jessica Lange (AHS: Apocalypse)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Cicely Tyson (Cómo defender a un asesino)



Millor actor convidat en sèrie Drama

Michael Angarana (This Is Us)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)

Kumail Nanjian (The Twilight Zone)

Glynn Turman (Cómo defender a un asesino)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)



Millor sèrie Comèdia

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Muñeca rusa

Schitt's Creek

Veep



Millor actriu protagonista en Comèdia

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne, (Muñeca Rusa)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)



Millor actor protagonista en Comèdia

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (El método Kominsky)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)



Millor actriu de repartiment en Comèdia

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)



Millor actor de repartiment en Comèdia

Alan Arkin (El método Kominsky)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Henry Winkler (Barry)



Millor actriu convidada en Comèdia

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag)

Fiona Shaw (Fleabag)

Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live)



Millor actor convidat en Comèdia

Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live)

Robert de Niro (Saturday Night Live)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Peter MacNicol (Veep)

John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live)

Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live)

Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)



Millor minisèrie

Chernobyl

Scape from Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When tey see us



Millor telefilm

Bandersnatch: Black Mirror

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé



Millor actriu protagonista en minisèrie o telefilm

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Scape from Dannemora)

Aunjanue Ellis (When tey see us)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (When tey see us)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)



Millor actor protagonista en minisèrie o telefilm

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Benecio del Toro (Scape from Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When tey see us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)



Millor actriu de repartiment en una minisèrie o telefilm

Patricia Arquette, (The Act)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (When tey see us)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Vera Farmiga (When tey see us)

Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)



Millor actor de repartiment en una minisèrie o telefilm

Asante Blackk (When tey see us)

Paul Dano (Scape from Dannemora)

John Leguizamo (Así nos ven)

Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Michael K Williams (When tey see us)

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.

Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.

Fes-te subscriptor