«Game of Thrones» bat records i s'emporta 32 nominacions als Emmy 2019

Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Millor actriu protagonista en sèrie Drama
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Viola Davis (Cómo defender a un asesino)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Millor actriu secundària en sèrie Drama
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Millor actor secundari en sèrie Drama
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Michael Kelly (House Of Cards)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Millor actriu convidada en sèrie Drama
Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones)
Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black)
Cherry Jones (The Handmaid's Tale)
Jessica Lange (AHS: Apocalypse)
Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
Cicely Tyson (Cómo defender a un asesino)
Millor actor convidat en sèrie Drama
Michael Angarana (This Is Us)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)
Kumail Nanjian (The Twilight Zone)
Glynn Turman (Cómo defender a un asesino)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
Millor sèrie Comèdia
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Muñeca rusa
Schitt's Creek
Veep
Millor actriu protagonista en Comèdia
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Natasha Lyonne, (Muñeca Rusa)
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Millor actor protagonista en Comèdia
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (El método Kominsky)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Millor actriu de repartiment en Comèdia
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
Olivia Colman (Fleabag)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Millor actor de repartiment en Comèdia
Alan Arkin (El método Kominsky)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Millor actriu convidada en Comèdia
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)
Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)
Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag)
Fiona Shaw (Fleabag)
Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Millor actor convidat en Comèdia
Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live)
Robert de Niro (Saturday Night Live)
Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Peter MacNicol (Veep)
John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live)
Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live)
Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Millor minisèrie
Chernobyl
Scape from Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When tey see us
Millor telefilm
Bandersnatch: Black Mirror
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner With Hervé
Millor actriu protagonista en minisèrie o telefilm
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Scape from Dannemora)
Aunjanue Ellis (When tey see us)
Joey King (The Act)
Niecy Nash (When tey see us)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Millor actor protagonista en minisèrie o telefilm
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Benecio del Toro (Scape from Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When tey see us)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Millor actriu de repartiment en una minisèrie o telefilm
Patricia Arquette, (The Act)
Marsha Stephanie Blake (When tey see us)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Vera Farmiga (When tey see us)
Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Millor actor de repartiment en una minisèrie o telefilm
Asante Blackk (When tey see us)
Paul Dano (Scape from Dannemora)
John Leguizamo (Así nos ven)
Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Michael K Williams (When tey see us)
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.