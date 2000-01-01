VÍDEOS Les impactants imatges d'un Manhattan sense llum per una apagada general

New York having a New York moment. New York had a #blackout affecting 42,000 people in midtown Manhattan.



Carnegie Hall was having a concert that was moved outside. The seats were about $1000. pic.twitter.com/PMQWU2Te55 — Ponce’sPoint (@PoncesPoint) 14 de juliol de 2019

Blackout in NYC! Times Square, New York City, mostly has no power. pic.twitter.com/9lNj6W1ccI — NewYorkCityKopp (@KellyrKopp) 13 de juliol de 2019

NYC BLACKOUT: The cast of @hadestown entertains the audience outside the theatre after the show was interrupted by the power outage in New York City. pic.twitter.com/4GTt3KVxBw — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) 14 de juliol de 2019

Here's the view from Times Square as a #poweroutage strikes parts of Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side in New York #blackout pic.twitter.com/C99xDNyA4G — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) 14 de juliol de 2019

What it is like if you are taking the subway in Manhattan right now.

No traffic lights.

People stuck in elevators.

No word on what caused the Blackout in New York City.

Stay Safe.#Blackout#NewYork pic.twitter.com/8hVccTP30N — ~Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) 14 de juliol de 2019

La ciutat que mai no dorm, Nova York, ha quedat totalment afectada aquesta passada matinada per una apagada elèctrica. Fins a 72.000 clients s'han quedat sense llum durant més de quatre hores per un tall en el subministrament elèctric que ha paralitzat una part de la ciutat.Concretament, el tall ha afectat la zona oest de la Gran Poma i punts emblemàtics com ho són la Cinquena Avinguda. La situació ha provocat nerviosisme, donat que les línies de metro han quedat anul·lades i fins i tot els teatres de la ciutat han hagut de suspendre les funcions. Un cas curiós és el del Carnerie Hall, que ha decidit traslladar el concert que es duia a terme de l'interior del recinte al carrer.L'apagada va registrar-se a les 20.00 hores hora local, a la mitjanit catalana. Entre les principals incidències hi destaca la situació viscuda per molts ciutadans, que es van quedar atrapats a l'interior d'ascensors.No és el primer cop que la ciutat es queda a les fosques. Precisament, aquest dissabte es commemorava el 42è aniversari de la gran apagada de l'any 1977. També en sèries com Friends hem pogut veure situacions similars, on la falta de llum aturava l'activitat

