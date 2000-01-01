Logotip de NacióDigital
Junts fem més Nació     FES-TE SUBSCRIPTOR
nova york

VÍDEOS Les impactants imatges d'un Manhattan sense llum per una apagada general

Nova York s'ha vist afectada durant hores per un fenomen absolutament inusual

per NacióDigital, 14 de juliol de 2019 a les 16:37 |
Nova York, a les fosques | Getty Images
La ciutat que mai no dorm, Nova York, ha quedat totalment afectada aquesta passada matinada per una apagada elèctrica. Fins a 72.000 clients s'han quedat sense llum durant més de quatre hores per un tall en el subministrament elèctric que ha paralitzat una part de la ciutat.

Concretament, el tall ha afectat la zona oest de la Gran Poma i punts emblemàtics com ho són la Cinquena Avinguda. La situació ha provocat nerviosisme, donat que les línies de metro han quedat anul·lades i fins i tot els teatres de la ciutat han hagut de suspendre les funcions. Un cas curiós és el del Carnerie Hall, que ha decidit traslladar el concert que es duia a terme de l'interior del recinte al carrer.

 
L'apagada va registrar-se a les 20.00 hores hora local, a la mitjanit catalana. Entre les principals incidències hi destaca la situació viscuda per molts ciutadans, que es van quedar atrapats a l'interior d'ascensors.  
             

No és el primer cop que la ciutat es queda a les fosques. Precisament, aquest dissabte es commemorava el 42è aniversari de la gran apagada de l'any 1977. També en sèries com Friends hem pogut veure situacions similars, on la falta de llum aturava l'activitat 


 

 

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.

Fes-te subscriptor

 

Arxivat a:
Societat, Estats Unitats, Nova York, apagada, New York, blackout
Participació