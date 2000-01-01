VÍDEOS Les impactants imatges d'un Manhattan sense llum per una apagada general

New York having a New York moment. New York had a #blackout affecting 42,000 people in midtown Manhattan.— Ponce’sPoint (@PoncesPoint) 14 de juliol de 2019
Carnegie Hall was having a concert that was moved outside. The seats were about $1000. pic.twitter.com/PMQWU2Te55
Blackout in NYC! Times Square, New York City, mostly has no power. pic.twitter.com/9lNj6W1ccI— NewYorkCityKopp (@KellyrKopp) 13 de juliol de 2019
Power out and we’re already going back to the old times #NewYork #Blackout pic.twitter.com/gJqatmPVNL— ✨Dean F. ✨ (@_DeanFarah_) 14 de juliol de 2019
In this week’s episode of ‘Living in New York is an Amazing Adventure’... #blackout #nycblackout pic.twitter.com/iAfpv2isQn— Randall P Savage III (@RandallAtRandom) 14 de juliol de 2019
NYC BLACKOUT: The cast of @hadestown entertains the audience outside the theatre after the show was interrupted by the power outage in New York City. pic.twitter.com/4GTt3KVxBw— WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) 14 de juliol de 2019
New Yorkers are amazing! Everyone stepping in to help manage traffic while 1st responders attend higher priority situations. Chaos on the streets of midtown? Yes. But organized, civilized and everyone is respectful and organized. #nyc #manhattan #newyork #blackout #nycblackout pic.twitter.com/K5ZaUOTX47— Aisling Tomei (@Aisling_Tomei) 14 de juliol de 2019
Here's the view from Times Square as a #poweroutage strikes parts of Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side in New York #blackout pic.twitter.com/C99xDNyA4G— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) 14 de juliol de 2019
What it is like if you are taking the subway in Manhattan right now.
No traffic lights.
People stuck in elevators.
No word on what caused the Blackout in New York City.
Stay Safe.#Blackout#NewYork pic.twitter.com/8hVccTP30N — ~Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) 14 de juliol de 2019
— MADDΘX (@maddoxmogenson) 14 de juliol de 2019
never seen new york like this #Blackout pic.twitter.com/DYdtMlmfDl
