VÍDEOS Piscines com un mar embravit: aquesta és la força d'un terratrèmol de magnitud 7,1

2nd earthquake today 👀 this was a 7.1 quake in Ridgecrest, CA (Nancy Dent) #CaliforniaEarthquake pic.twitter.com/6e7cQAIkii

can’t believe i got this on video, earthquakes are not jokes! #abc7eyewitness #MSNBC #CNN #ridgecrest #anotherearthquake #California #californiaearthquake