Logotip de NacióDigital
Junts fem més Nació     FES-TE SUBSCRIPTOR
Barcelona

VÍDEOS i FOTOS La Sagrada Família, protagonista de la portada de la revista «Time»

La publicació recull la història del temple, "una obra mestra en construcció perpètua", que hauria d'estar acabat el 2026

per NacióDigital, 28 de juny de 2019 a les 10:15 |
La revista Time dedica la portada del seu número del mes de juny a la Sagrada Família. La prestigiosa publicació nord-americana dedica un extens reportatge, escrit i en vídeo, a "l'obra mestra de Barcelona en construcció perpètua". Recull la història del temple, que està previst que es finalitzi definitivament el 2026. "Originàriament dissenyada per Antoni Gaudí, la famosa església inacabada es troba ara en la recta final de la seva construcció, prevista per a l'any 2026, 100 anys després de la mort del seu arquitecte", explica Time. La revista aporta imatges impactants i d'extrema bellesa del temple i explica que cada part de la Sagrada Família, en la qual hi treballen més de dues dotzenes d'arquitectes i centenars de treballadors, "té sentit", però que la major inspiració del disseny de Gaudí "prové de la natura".

 

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.

Fes-te subscriptor

 

Arxivat a:
Barcelona, Societat, Barcelona, Sagrada Família, Time, Revista Time, temple, monument, construcció, portada
Participació