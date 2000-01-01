​Trump afirma que la Lluna forma part de Mart

La traducció és la següent: "Amb tots els diners que ens estem gastant, la NASA NO hauria d'estar parlant d'anar a la lluna. Això ho vam fer fa 50 anys. Haurien de centrar-se amb coses més grans que estem fent, incloent-hi Mart (de la qual la lluna n'és part), Defensa i Ciència".
For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 de juny de 2019
You are really intelligent 👍— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) 8 de juny de 2019
What?? The moon is.. A part of mars? Can someone explain? 😟— Ross O'Donovan (@RubberNinja) 8 de juny de 2019
Sigh…— Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) 7 de juny de 2019
His dad must have paid his way through astronomy class too!
SADhttps://t.co/pkIgK6luCK
I have a great idea. Let's send you to Mars. One way.— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) 7 de juny de 2019
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.