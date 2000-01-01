Logotip de NacióDigital
​Trump afirma que la Lluna forma part de Mart

El president dels Estats Units d'Amèrica ho ha dit dirigint-se a la NASA en una polèmica piulada

per NacióDigital, 8 de juny de 2019 a les 18:36 |
El president dels Estats Units ja ha tornat a fer de les seves. Aquest cop, s'ha posat en aspectes astronòmics i ha afirmat, a Twitter, que la lluna és una part de Mart. Trump ho ha dit en una piulada dirigida a la NASA. La traducció és la següent: "Amb tots els diners que ens estem gastant, la NASA NO hauria d'estar parlant d'anar a la lluna. Això ho vam fer fa 50 anys. Haurien de centrar-se amb coses més grans que estem fent, incloent-hi Mart (de la qual la lluna n'és part), Defensa i Ciència".

Per suposat, la piulada ha generat enrenou a la xarxa:

 

 

