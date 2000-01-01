Logotip de NacióDigital
Ben Emmerson para els peus a la Moncloa per les difamacions contra l'informe de l'ONU

L'advocat de Cuixart, Sànchez i Junqueras carrega durament contra el govern espanyol

per NacióDigital, 1 de juny de 2019 a les 11:36 |
Ben Emmerson a la roda de premsa a la Law Society de Londres. | ACN
L'advocat de Jordi Cuixart, Jordi Sánchez i Oriol Junqueras, Ben Emmerson, ha reaccionat contundentment a les valoracions fetes pel govern espanyol sobre l'informe del Grup de Treball de Detenció Arbitrària de l'ONU, que demana l'alliberament dels tres presos polítics. La Moncloa va assegurar que l'informe contenia "errors i distorsions" i acusaven Emmerson de mantenir "estretes relacions" amb dos dels signants. Aquest dissabte, l'advocat ha sortit al pas de les acusacions i ha assegurat que l'executiu de Pedro Sánchez està "desesperat". 

L'advocat afirma que mai ha tractat directament amb cap firmant del document i retreu a Sánchez que el seu govern l'acusi de filtrar l'informe. "Ells mateixos el van filtrar a El País".


Emmeson també acusa La Moncloa de propagar "difamacions" i considera que el govern espanyol està fent una "exhibició d'estalinisme".
  El govern espanyol assegura que el mexicà Juan Gevara Bermúdez i el sudcoreà Seong-Phil Hong han compartit tasques com a relators amb Emmerson, cosa que, segons l'executiu, hauria d'haver exigit la seva abstenció en el tractament d'aquest cas. A més, la Moncloa també ha denunciat que el grup de treball no va respectar el termini d'embargament de 48 hores que té el govern receptor abans de comunicar-ho a la part denunciant. 

Ho ha explicat des de la Moncloa la portaveu de l'executiu en funcions Isabel Celaá que ha volgut deixar clar que "Espanya dona suport als procediments especials de l'ONU de forma totalment lleial i crítica, i considera que és molt important que es dotin de mecanismes de finançament transparent que impedeixin que puguin ser objecte de manipulacions, desinformació i intoxicació".

A més, Celaá ha afegit que "Espanya sempre estarà disposada a donar el seu suport per reforçar i millorar aquesta part essencial de l'estructura de l'ONU". La portaveu ha explicat que el govern espanyol s'ha posat en contacte amb Drets Humans de l'ONU i li ha fet saber el seu "malestar" per l'informe i l'opinió d'aquest grup de treball de Detenció Arbitrària.


Celaá diu que és el Suprem qui ha de decidir si els presos independentistes tornen a Catalunya

La portaveu del govern espanyol ha assegurat que serà el Tribunal Suprem el que determinarà si els polítics empresonats i jutjats pel procés independentista tornen a Catalunya quan acabi la vista oral, a l'espera de sentència, i ha afegit que "l'Executiu no té competència sobre aquesta qüestió".

La portaveu del govern català, Meritxell Budó, ha assegurat aquest divendres que els presos independentistes "tenen dret a estar a prop de casa" i que quan finalitzi el judici del Tribunal Suprem, sol·licitaran que tornin a presons catalanes per poder estar a prop de les seves famílies . Considera que això és el que estableix la llei i que és la manera de "minimitzar el mal que s'està causant a aquestes famílies".

 

