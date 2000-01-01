Ben Emmerson, sobre la reacció de la Moncloa a l'informe de l'ONU: «Estan desesperats»

The Spanish Government’s response to the WGAD ruling is looking increasingly desperate. Now they are complaining about an alleged conflict of interest, and alleging that the decision was leaked to me in advance. There is no truth whatsoever in either of these claims. 1/3— Ben Emmerson 🎗️ (@BenEmmerson1) 1 de juny de 2019
I have never met (or spoken) to any of the current members of WGAD. Two of them were formerly UN Special Rapporteurs at the same time as I was. Our staff members collaborated on joint letters, but I never dealt directly with either of them. There is no conflict of interest. 2/3— Ben Emmerson 🎗️ (@BenEmmerson1) 1 de juny de 2019
Nor did anyone on the WGAD or it’s Secretariat leak the decision in advance. The Government deliberately leaked it, as the cover letter makes clear. This was a dishonest attempt to smear the WGAD by the Government of Pedro Sanchez. #ShameOnSpain— Ben Emmerson 🎗️ (@BenEmmerson1) 1 de juny de 2019
Ad hominem attacks like this are the last refuge of a desperate government. The officials working for Sanchez have deliberately lied to the UN, claiming the decision was leaked to me in advance, when they knew full well that they leaked it themselves to El Pais. They set this up.— Ben Emmerson 🎗️ (@BenEmmerson1) 1 de juny de 2019
It will all become clear when these bogus complaints are investigated by the UN. This level of deliberate dishonesty from the officials of a UN Member State is rare. Spain is acting like a rogue State. By making these desperate allegations, Sanchez has shot himself in the foot.— Ben Emmerson 🎗️ (@BenEmmerson1) 1 de juny de 2019
El govern espanyol assegura que el mexicà Juan Gevara Bermúdez i el sudcoreà Seong-Phil Hong han compartit tasques com a relators amb Emmerson, cosa que, segons l'executiu, hauria d'haver exigit la seva abstenció en el tractament d'aquest cas. A més, la Moncloa també ha denunciat que el grup de treball no va respectar el termini d'embargament de 48 hores que té el govern receptor abans de comunicar-ho a la part denunciant.
Sanchez would do better to show some political judgment and maturity. He needs to accept the verdict of the WGAD, and stop this Stalinist show trial now. And Pedro, remember the reason Barcelona is so great at football: “Play the ball, not the man”.— Ben Emmerson 🎗️ (@BenEmmerson1) 1 de juny de 2019
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.