Ben Emmerson, sobre la reacció de la Moncloa a l'informe de l'ONU: «Estan desesperats»

The Spanish Government’s response to the WGAD ruling is looking increasingly desperate. Now they are complaining about an alleged conflict of interest, and alleging that the decision was leaked to me in advance. There is no truth whatsoever in either of these claims. 1/3 — Ben Emmerson 🎗️ (@BenEmmerson1) 1 de juny de 2019

I have never met (or spoken) to any of the current members of WGAD. Two of them were formerly UN Special Rapporteurs at the same time as I was. Our staff members collaborated on joint letters, but I never dealt directly with either of them. There is no conflict of interest. 2/3 — Ben Emmerson 🎗️ (@BenEmmerson1) 1 de juny de 2019

Nor did anyone on the WGAD or it’s Secretariat leak the decision in advance. The Government deliberately leaked it, as the cover letter makes clear. This was a dishonest attempt to smear the WGAD by the Government of Pedro Sanchez. #ShameOnSpain — Ben Emmerson 🎗️ (@BenEmmerson1) 1 de juny de 2019

Ad hominem attacks like this are the last refuge of a desperate government. The officials working for Sanchez have deliberately lied to the UN, claiming the decision was leaked to me in advance, when they knew full well that they leaked it themselves to El Pais. They set this up. — Ben Emmerson 🎗️ (@BenEmmerson1) 1 de juny de 2019

It will all become clear when these bogus complaints are investigated by the UN. This level of deliberate dishonesty from the officials of a UN Member State is rare. Spain is acting like a rogue State. By making these desperate allegations, Sanchez has shot himself in the foot. — Ben Emmerson 🎗️ (@BenEmmerson1) 1 de juny de 2019

Sanchez would do better to show some political judgment and maturity. He needs to accept the verdict of the WGAD, and stop this Stalinist show trial now. And Pedro, remember the reason Barcelona is so great at football: “Play the ball, not the man”. — Ben Emmerson 🎗️ (@BenEmmerson1) 1 de juny de 2019

L'advocat de Jordi Cuixart, Jordi Sánchez i Oriol Junqueras, Ben Emmerson, ha reaccionat contundentment a les valoracions fetes pel govern espanyol sobre l'informe del Grup de Treball de Detenció Arbitrària de l'ONU, que demana l'alliberament dels tres presos polítics. La Moncloa va assegurar que l'informe contenia "errors i distorsions" i acusaven Emmerson de mantenir "estretes relacions" amb dos dels signants. Aquest dissabte, l'advocat ha sortit al pas de les acusacions i ha assegurat que l'executiu de Pedro Sánchez està "desesperat".L'advocat afirma que mai ha tractat directament amb cap firmant del document i retreu a Sánchez que el seu govern l'acusi de filtrar l'informe. "Ells mateixos el van filtrar a El País".Emmeson també acusa La Moncloa de propagar "difamacions" i considera que el govern espanyol està fent una "exhibició d'estalinisme".El govern espanyol assegura que el mexicà Juan Gevara Bermúdez i el sudcoreà Seong-Phil Hong han compartit tasques com a relators amb Emmerson, cosa que, segons l'executiu, hauria d'haver exigit la seva abstenció en el tractament d'aquest cas. A més, la Moncloa també ha denunciat que el grup de treball no va respectar el termini d'embargament de 48 hores que té el govern receptor abans de comunicar-ho a la part denunciant.Ho ha explicat des de la Moncloa la portaveu de l'executiu en funcions Isabel Celaá que ha volgut deixar clar que "Espanya dona suport als procediments especials de l'ONU de forma totalment lleial i crítica, i considera que és molt important que es dotin de mecanismes de finançament transparent que impedeixin que puguin ser objecte de manipulacions, desinformació i intoxicació".A més, Celaá ha afegit que "Espanya sempre estarà disposada a donar el seu suport per reforçar i millorar aquesta part essencial de l'estructura de l'ONU". La portaveu ha explicat que el govern espanyol s'ha posat en contacte amb Drets Humans de l'ONU i li ha fet saber el seu "malestar" per l'informe i l'opinió d'aquest grup de treball de Detenció Arbitrària.La portaveu del govern espanyol ha assegurat que serà el Tribunal Suprem el que determinarà si els polítics empresonats i jutjats pel procés independentista tornen a Catalunya quan acabi la vista oral, a l'espera de sentència, i ha afegit que "l'Executiu no té competència sobre aquesta qüestió".La portaveu del govern català, Meritxell Budó, ha assegurat aquest divendres que els presos independentistes "tenen dret a estar a prop de casa" i que quan finalitzi el judici del Tribunal Suprem, sol·licitaran que tornin a presons catalanes per poder estar a prop de les seves famílies . Considera que això és el que estableix la llei i que és la manera de "minimitzar el mal que s'està causant a aquestes famílies".

