FOTOS Així serà el nou hotel de Robert de Niro a Barcelona

L’establiment de l’actor obrirà el 12 de setembre

per NacióDigital, 30 de maig de 2019 a les 08:06 |
La cadena d'hotels de l'actor de Hollywood Robert de Niro, Nobu Hospitality, obrirà el seu primer hotel a Barcelona a la Torre Catalunya el proper 12 de setembre. L'establiment de luxe es dirà Nobu Hotel Barcelona i serà el quart hotel de la companyia nord-americana a Europa. 

La gestió del nou establiment serà compartida entre la cadena de l'actor nord-americà i Selenta Grup, actual gestora que manté la propietat de l'hotel.


Així doncs, el Gran Hotel Torre Catalunya s’ha transformat en el Nobu Hotel Barcelona. Segons un comunicat difós fa uns mesos per l’empresa, l'establiment té 259 habitacions i serà el "referent de la firma [Nobu] al continent" europeu.

A més, tindrà un restaurant del prestigiós xef Nobu Matsuhisa, fundador de la cadena Nobu juntament amb de Niro i el productor Meir Teper.

Amb l’hotel a punt d’obrir, la cadena ja ha publicat algunes fotos de com serà l’establiment. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Prepare to be enchanted from the moment you walk into our lobby. #NobuBarcelona #NobuHotels

Una publicación compartida de Nobu Barcelona (@nobubarcelona) el

 

