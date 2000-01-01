Logotip de NacióDigital
Junts fem més Nació     FES-TE SUBSCRIPTOR
successos

​VÍDEO Espectacular explosió en un incendi a París

L’incident podria haver acabat en tragèdia

per NacióDigital, 7 d'abril de 2019 a les 17:38 |
Consternació en un barri residencial de París aquesta matinada, en concret al Bulevard McDonald, situat al districte 19. L’incident podia haver acabat en tragèdia però, miraculosament, cap veí ha resultat ni tan sols ferit.

Els bombers ja s’havien traslladat fins a un edifici per apagar un incendi causat per un problema elèctric. Ha estat llavors quan s’ha produït una potent i espectacular explosió, que podeu veure al vídeo de sota: 

  Un total de 80 efectius dels bombers han estat necessaris per apagar el foc. L’alcaldessa de la capital francesa ha explicat que no hi havia ferits i que tots els veïns havien estat allotjats en un gimnàs proper.
 

 

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.

Fes-te subscriptor

 

Arxivat a:
Internacional, incendi, explosió, França, París, successos
Participació