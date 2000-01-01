​VÍDEO Espectacular explosió en un incendi a París

BREAKING: Giant explosion rocks Paris apartment building. The number of casualties is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/jPYsceQrCz — Breaking News Global (@BreakingNAlerts) 6 d’abril de 2019

🔥 WATCH: An explosion has rocked a set of flats in Paris as a fast-moving fire ravaged the residential building on the northern edge of the French capital. — After several hours over 50 firefighters extinguished the flames with no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/R53Nhq0OpQ — ReelNews (@ReelNews3) 7 d’abril de 2019

#Update: Just in - The fire at the 19th district in #Paris is almost under control of the fire department! The Explosion caused a electrical outage around 3 to 4 blocks. At the time of this writing it is still unknown if people were in the building. Video Credit: @JulianR71918279 pic.twitter.com/IQMm7CqUt9 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) 6 d’abril de 2019

BREAKING VIDEO: Massive emergency presence in Paris as fire rages on following explosion pic.twitter.com/mJ3gKz8qnD — LIVE Breaking News (@NewsBreaking) 6 d’abril de 2019

Consternació en un barri residencial de París aquesta matinada, en concret al Bulevard McDonald, situat al districte 19. L’incident podia haver acabat en tragèdia però, miraculosament, cap veí ha resultat ni tan sols ferit.Els bombers ja s’havien traslladat fins a un edifici per apagar un incendi causat per un problema elèctric. Ha estat llavors quan s’ha produït una potent i espectacular explosió, que podeu veure al vídeo de sota:Un total de 80 efectius dels bombers han estat necessaris per apagar el foc. L’alcaldessa de la capital francesa ha explicat que no hi havia ferits i que tots els veïns havien estat allotjats en un gimnàs proper.

