​VÍDEO Espectacular explosió en un incendi a París

Un total de 80 efectius dels bombers han estat necessaris per apagar el foc. L’alcaldessa de la capital francesa ha explicat que no hi havia ferits i que tots els veïns havien estat allotjats en un gimnàs proper.
BREAKING: Giant explosion rocks Paris apartment building. The number of casualties is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/jPYsceQrCz— Breaking News Global (@BreakingNAlerts) 6 d’abril de 2019
🔥 WATCH: An explosion has rocked a set of flats in Paris as a fast-moving fire ravaged the residential building on the northern edge of the French capital. — After several hours over 50 firefighters extinguished the flames with no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/R53Nhq0OpQ— ReelNews (@ReelNews3) 7 d’abril de 2019
#Update: Just in - The fire at the 19th district in #Paris is almost under control of the fire department! The Explosion caused a electrical outage around 3 to 4 blocks. At the time of this writing it is still unknown if people were in the building. Video Credit: @JulianR71918279 pic.twitter.com/IQMm7CqUt9— Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁ (@sotiridi) 6 d’abril de 2019
BREAKING VIDEO: Massive emergency presence in Paris as fire rages on following explosion pic.twitter.com/mJ3gKz8qnD— LIVE Breaking News (@NewsBreaking) 6 d’abril de 2019
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.