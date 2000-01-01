Logotip de NacióDigital
masclisme

​FOTO Allau de comentaris masclistes per la imatge d'una futbolista australiana

L'esportista Tayla Harris inicia un repte perquè es multipliqui la imatge

per NacióDigital, 23 de març de 2019 a les 21:57 |
Tayla Harris | Twitter @taylaharris
La simple imatge d'una jugadora de futbol ha fet sortir el masclisme en tromba. L'esportista australiana Tayla Harris ha rebut milers de comentaris masclistes després que es compartís una fotografia seva saltant i xutant la pilota.

La imatge va circular dimarts perquè la va publicar el mitjà Steven Channel. Pocs minuts de compartir-la es van omplir amb comentaris sexistes i el mitjà va decidir retirar-la. Posteriorment la va tornar a compartir i va demanar disculpes.


La jugadora ha mostrat rebuig a través del seu Twitter: "Aquesta és una imatge meva treballant. Penseu-hi abans de fer els vostres comentaris despectius, animals". Tot i això, ha rebut el suport de milers de persones, des de polítics fins a companys de professió. Precisament, la futbolista ha iniciat el repte #taylakickchallenge perquè la imatge, tan criticada, es multipliqui.

 

