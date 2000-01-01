​FOTO Allau de comentaris masclistes per la imatge d'una futbolista australiana

Here’s a pic of me at work... think about this before your derogatory comments, animals. pic.twitter.com/68aBVVbTTj — Tayla Harris (@taylaharriss) 19 de març de 2019

We're sorry. Removing the photo sent the wrong message.



Many of the comments made on the post were reprehensible & we'll work harder to ban trolls from our pages.



Our intention was to highlight @taylaharriss incredible athleticism & we'll continue to celebrate women's footy. pic.twitter.com/p24Ll08LRC — 7AFL (@7AFL) 19 de març de 2019

La simple imatge d'una jugadora de futbol ha fet sortir el masclisme en tromba. L'esportista australiana Tayla Harris ha rebut milers de comentaris masclistes després que es compartís una fotografia seva saltant i xutant la pilota.La imatge va circular dimarts perquè la va publicar el mitjà Steven Channel. Pocs minuts de compartir-la es van omplir amb comentaris sexistes i el mitjà va decidir retirar-la. Posteriorment la va tornar a compartir i va demanar disculpes.La jugadora ha mostrat rebuig a través del seu Twitter: "Aquesta és una imatge meva treballant. Penseu-hi abans de fer els vostres comentaris despectius, animals". Tot i això, ha rebut el suport de milers de persones, des de polítics fins a companys de professió. Precisament, la futbolista ha iniciat el repte #taylakickchallenge perquè la imatge, tan criticada, es multipliqui.

