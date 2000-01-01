​FOTO Allau de comentaris masclistes per la imatge d'una futbolista australiana

Here’s a pic of me at work... think about this before your derogatory comments, animals. pic.twitter.com/68aBVVbTTj— Tayla Harris (@taylaharriss) 19 de març de 2019
We're sorry. Removing the photo sent the wrong message.— 7AFL (@7AFL) 19 de març de 2019
Many of the comments made on the post were reprehensible & we'll work harder to ban trolls from our pages.
Our intention was to highlight @taylaharriss incredible athleticism & we'll continue to celebrate women's footy. pic.twitter.com/p24Ll08LRC
Here’s my entry for the #TAYLAKICKCHALLENGE— Darcy Vescio (@darcyvee) 22 de març de 2019
I’m actually shook I haven’t been trolled before, @taylaharriss pic.twitter.com/UWAH9GTHBP
Good luck to the mighty @carlton_fc in the AFLW Prelim today. Also shoutout to @tayla_harris for her huge week, inspired me to give the #taylakickchallenge a crack #afl @AFL @aflwomens pic.twitter.com/2AhFkwYc5S— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) 22 de març de 2019
