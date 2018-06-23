VÍDEO Així serà l'espectacular piscina més profunda del món

MEET DEEPSPOT! The World's largest swimming pool! 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 ✖️45 meters deep ✖️8000 cubic meters of water ✖️Available for anyone - the one who wants to dive for a first time & sport and professional divers ✖️Location: Mszczonów ✖️Opening Date: Autumn 2019 We are proud and excited! 🤗🤘🏼😎 ——————————————————— #deepspot #flyspot #diving #freediving #scubadiving #watersports #adventure #extreme #visitpoland @visitpoland @flyspotpoland
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.