VÍDEO Així serà l'espectacular piscina més profunda del món

L'actual piscina més profunda del món es diu I-40, i és un pou de 42 metres de profunditat situada a la ciutat de Montegrotto Terme, a Itàlia. Ara bé, el títol aviat serà arrabassat per una nova construcció que rep el nom de Deep Spot i que promet ser la piscina més profunda del món amb profunditats de 45 metres. Obrirà a Polònia a finals d'aquest 2019.Està situada a Mszczonow, a uns 40 quilòmetres de Varsòvia, a Polònia, i obrirà les seves portes a tots els públics, no només a experts bussejadors, i inclourà un túnel submarí -pel qual es podrà transitar- restaurants, sales de conferències i, fins i tot, un hotel.La piscina comptarà amb 8.000 metres cúbics d'aigua, l'equivalent a 27 piscines olímpiques. No obstant això, només mantindrà el seu rècord durant sis mesos, fins que Blue Abyss, una piscina de 50 metres de profunditat, actualment en construcció, obri les seves portes a Colchester, al Regne Unit.

