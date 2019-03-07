Logotip de NacióDigital
Junts fem més Nació     FES-TE SUBSCRIPTOR
instagram

FOTO La reina d'Anglaterra s'estrena a Instagram

Elisabeth II, de 92, ha publicat per primer cop en la xarxa social

per NacióDigital, 9 de març de 2019 a les 15:40 |
Elisabet II, reina d'Anglaterra, segueix sorprenent a tothom amb la seva energia a l'edat de 92 anys. A més a més, la monarca ha publicat per primer cop un post a Instagram a través del compte oficial de la família reial britànica.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert.  Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843.  In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron.  Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on



Tots els altres membres de la casa reial britànica ja havien participat en el compte d'Instagram de la família i només quedava la reina, que ja s'havien publicat coses d'ella, però no fetes expressament per la monarca.

 

 

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.

Fes-te subscriptor

 

Arxivat a:
A la xarxa, Elisabet II, Regne Unit, Anglaterra, Instagram
Participació