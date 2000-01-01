Logotip de NacióDigital
Per què has d'actualitzar Google Chrome com més aviat millor?

Un forat de seguretat de la versió anterior del navegador obre la porta a ciberatacs

per NacióDigital, 9 de març de 2019 a les 10:05 |
Actualització de Google Chrome
Cal actualitzar immediatament el navegador més popular del món, Google Chrome. Així ho ha anunciat aquest dimecres el cap de seguretat de l'equip de desenvolupadors del mateix, Justin Schuh a través de Twitter. 
 

Resulta que l'anterior versió contenia un error intern que permetia a qualsevol expert en informàtica i ciberatacs, poder inserir un codi maliciós al teu navegador i controlar-lo encara que no tingui autorització. L'errada es trobava en el mòdul de Chrome que serveix perquè pugui llegir arxius com documents, vídeos, àudios... 

El mateix Schuh diu que és un atac d'alt risc i que afecta al codi intern de Chrome, per tant, tant els Windows com Mac i Linux podrien ser-ne víctimes. 
 
 

 

