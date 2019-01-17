Logotip de NacióDigital
EN DIRECTE | El judici, minut a minut
fotografia

Les 10 fotografies més impressionants del concurs d'Instagram de National Geographic

La iniciativa rep una allau de propostes a la xarxa

per NacióDigital, 7 de març de 2019 a les 08:24 |
Un concurs de fotografia a Instagram impulsat pel compte oficial de National Geographic va animar els usuaris a compartir les seves fotografies més impressionants de fauna i flora del nostre planeta, amb el pretext de celebrar més de 100 milions de seguidors que la marca va assolir a la xarxa social.

En només 24 hores, la revista va rebre més de 94.000 mencions amb l'etiqueta #natgeo100contest i l'equip de National Geographic es va haver de posar a la feina per reduir les opcions a les 10 imatges més impactants. La decisió final, però, la van deixar per als més de 100 milions de seguidors, a qui se'ls va demanar que votessin la favorita, que esdevindria la guanyadora. 


El primer lloc se'l va emportar Ketan Khambhatta, per una foto presa a la reserva nacional Masai Mara, a Kènia. El premi va ser un viatge amb National Geographic a fer un safari fotogràfic a Tanzània valorat en més de 10.000 dòlars. 

A continuació, la foto guanyadora i la resta de finalistes:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The great migration #natgeo100contest

Una publicación compartida de K e t a n K h a m b h a t t a (@ketankhambhatta) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations to @natgeo for reaching 100 million followers. To celebrate I am posting my most Nat Geo inspired photo for the #natgeo100contest . I took this portrait of a #whaleshark surrounded by #sardines off of #mafiaisland #tanzania . This particular individual had a large but healed over sharkbite wound on its right pectoral fin which made it very distinctive. It also had a very curious personality and would actually change direction to swim directly over and investigate our boat. I tagged and observed this individual come back to this site for several years. For this shot I love the way the surface and the swirling school of sardines naturally frame the #shark. There is a great amount of movement in this still image. Whale sharks are a combination of size, power, and grace dressed up in a exotic pattern of spots. Their docile dispositions make them easily approachable. They have become a superstar of the marine #ecotourism industry and seeing them impresses everyone lucky enough to get in the water with them. #nature #naturephotography #wildlife #wildlifephotography #underwater #underwaterphotography #sharkdiving #africa #eastafrica #indianocean #fish #bigfish #spots #sharks #whalesharks #underwaterworld #sealife #seacreatures #underthesea #natgeoyourshot #snorkeling #natgeowild #aquaticadigital

Una publicación compartida de Matt Potenski (@shark8matt) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One of my favorite images captured this year so far, I’m reposting this for the #natgeo100contest Congrats on all that you do, Natgeo! Keep it up! I think this photo perfectly captures the drama of predator/prey interactions; life or death for both animals can hinge on each hunt and each escape. Though it looks like the egret has a sure meal, this frog actually got away! #egret #greategret #frog #nature_sultans #allnatureshots #wildlifeonearth #wildlifeplanet #animalelite #splendid_animals #exclusive_wildlife #nature_perfection #wildlifephotographic #wildlife_supreme #wildplanetphotomag #photoarena_nature #animalfanatics #wildlife #wildlifephotography #nature #naturephotography #natgeo #natgeowild #floridawildlife #florida #nikon #birds #birdsofinstagram #ribbit #frogsleapwinery

Una publicación compartida de Frank Haluska (@fshaluska) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here I share again my most loved photograph, which brought to my entire instagram blog many interesting followers💫 These curious lambs are the little part of the huge animal market in Marneuli, Georgia. The market is divided into three parts: The horses' part, the sheep part and the cows' part. This rainy and cloudy day was the first day for me to be there and to see animal market at all. Shooting by shooting, slow by slow I got to this car and noticed those two lambs, sleeping inside cosily, then noticed this red leather armchair and started shooting untill the lambs woke up and I appeared in the car, ending up with this alive, true, sad and beautiful story 🌾🌺🌾#natgeo100contest

Una publicación compartida de Khatiani (@khatia.ni) el

 

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.

Fes-te subscriptor

 

Arxivat a:
Societat, Instagram, National Geographic, fotografia, fauna, flora
Participació