Madrid-Barça

VÍDEO Insults, amenaces i empentes contra aficionats blaugranes al Bernabéu

Es van viure episodis de forta tensió a l'interior de l'estadi blanc

per NacióDigital, 3 de març de 2019 a les 12:09 |
La desfeta del Reial Madrid davant del Barça per 0-1 al Santiago Bernabéu no va ser ben digerida per alguns dels seus aficionats que, a la sortida de l'estadi blanc, van insultar, empentar i amenaçar alguns culers que ja marxaven. En el vídeo es pot apreciar la tensió que es va viure en els passadissos del camp i que, sortosaven, no va anar més enllà. 
 

L'afició del Reial Madrid també va demanar que hi hagués canvis a l'equip després de la segona derrota consecutiva en quatre dies contra l'etern rival. Desenes de persones van demanar la dimissió de Florentino Pérez i la tornada de José Mourinho al Santiago Bernabéu. 
 

 

 

