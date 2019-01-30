Logotip de NacióDigital
VÍDEOS Les al·lucinants imatges de la glaçada als Estats Units que deixen tothom bocabadat

Algunes regions han registrat temperatures inferiors a 34 graus, un rècord històric

per NacióDigital, 30 de gener de 2019 a les 14:05 |
Les imatges dels Estats Units glaçats corren per les xarxes socials. Segons recull RAC1, al centreoest d'aquest país s'han registrat temperatures inferiors a 34 graus, una glaçada històrica. A Chicago feia anys que no baixaven tant les temperatures, i en alguns punts s'esperen temperatures de -45ºC, fet que no es dona ni tan sols al pol sud. Alguns mitjans s'han fet ressò de les al·lucinants imatges de neu i glaç.
   

 
 

 
 

 

Arxivat a:
Societat, neu, temps, glaçades, Estats Units, imatges, fotos, gel
