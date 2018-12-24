Logotip de NacióDigital
Tsunami

VÍDEO Una gran onada del tsunami a Indonèsia irromp en un concert

Les dures imatges del grup de rock han donat la volta al món

per Redacció, 24 de desembre de 2018 a les 10:44 |
Un tsunami generat per l'erupció del volcà Anak Krakatoa ha deixat més de 200 morts i centenars de ferits aquest diumenge a la costa oest d'Indonèsia. El tsunami, provocat gairebé amb tota seguretat per un sisme submarí després de l'erupció del volcà, ha afectat diverses zones de l'estret de la Sonda, que separa les illes de Java i Sumatra. 

Una de les imatges del sinistre és el vídeo que ja ha donat la volta al món, on es mostra l'actuació del grup de rock Seventeen, que actuaven a la platja de Tanjung Lesung, una de les més afectades. Just quan la banda acaba una cançó, una onada irromp a l'escenari i s'emporta tot el que troba, tal com ha quedat enregistrat en aquest vídeo d'un espectador. 




Almenys dos dels membres del grup han mort, així com alguns espectadors. També hi van haver molts ferits.

A sota, altres vídeos de la tragèdia:
 

 

Participació