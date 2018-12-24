VÍDEO Una gran onada del tsunami a Indonèsia irromp en un concert

The eruption of the #Krakatoa #volcano in #Indonesia that caused the deadly #tsunami in the Sunda strait is being noted as the strongest in decades.
WATCHpic.twitter.com/LEWpah9TEV — #Thinker 🌀 (@706am) 23 de desembre de 2018
ada sirine tsunami org org pada kocar kacir begini, semoga sirineny doang ya pak buk. #prayforlampung pic.twitter.com/VUFkUT8Aay— Rinuyyy,- (@RiniAlfa) 23 de desembre de 2018
Jumlah korban dan kerusakan akibat tsunami di Selat Sunda per 23/12/2018 pukul 16.00 WIB tercatat 222 orang meninggal dunia, 843 orang luka-luka & 28 orang hilang. Kerusakan fisik: 556 unit rumah rusak, 9 unit hotel rusak berat, 60 warung kuliner rusak, 350 kapal-perahu rusak. pic.twitter.com/7esz00fnD7— Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) 23 de desembre de 2018
Hingga 23/12/2018 pukul 07.00 WIB, data sementara dampak tsunami di Selat Sunda: 43 orang meninggal dunia, 584 orang luka-luka dan 2 orang hilang. Kerugian fisik meliputi 430 unit rumah rusak berat, 9 hotel rusak berat, 10 kapal rusak berat dan puluhan rusak. pic.twitter.com/IfKnx29QKA— Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) 23 de desembre de 2018
(Mostra el teu compromís amb el model de periodisme independent, honest i de país de NacióDigital, i fes-te subscriptor per només 5,90€ al mes. Fes clic aquí per conèixer tots els avantatges i beneficis. Apunta’t a la comunitat de NacióDigital, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.)