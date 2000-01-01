Logotip de NacióDigital
Estats Units

VÍDEO Brutal bronca entre Donald Trump i un periodista a la Casa Blanca

El president dels Estats Units ha comparegut en roda de premsa després dels resultats de les eleccions de mig mandat i

per Redacció, 7 de novembre de 2018 a les 21:35 |
Donald Trump ha perdut el ple poder als Estats Units. Els republicans perden el control de la Cambra de Representants però, en canvi, mantenen (i refermen) el control del Senat. El que no ha perdut el president nordamericà és el seu menyspreu a la premsa. En la roda de premsa de valoració dels resultats de les midterms a la Casa Blanca, Trump i el periodista Jim Acosta de la CNN han protagonitzat una brutal bronca.

"Ets groller i una persona terrible. Ets un maleducat i no hauries de treballar per la CNN", li ha etzibat el president al corresponsal, el qual havia de lluitar per continuar amb el micròfon a la mà, ja que Trump a ordenat enretirar-li la paraula.

 

