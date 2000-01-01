Logotip de NacióDigital
Sturgeon també celebra la retirada de l'euroordre contra Ponsatí

La primera ministra escocesa insta a resoldre els problemes polítics per la "via democràtica" i no la dels "tribunals penals"

per Redacció, 19 de juliol de 2018 a les 17:10 |
La primera ministra d'Escòcia, Nicola Sturgeon, considera una "molt bona notícia" la retirada de la euroordre contra Clara Ponsatí i la resta de líders independentistes exiliats. La líder del Partit Nacional Escocès considera que les diferències polítiques s'han de resoldre per la vía de la democràcia i no pas "a través dels tribunals penals".

Sturgeon ha publicat un missatge a través de les xarxes socials celebrant la decisió del jutge del Tribunal Suprem Pablo Llarena, que també ha denegat l'extradició de Carles Puigdemont només per malversació. "Esperem que ara pugui continuar amb la seva vida", conclou la primera ministra en referència a l'exconsellera d'Ensenyament.

 

