FOTOS El groc tenyeix Washington pels presos polítics i exiliats

Spectacular view of human castles by @collavella_EN & @JovesValls_EN in front of US House of Reps. with human 🎗️ in demand for freedom of Catalan Political Prisoners & the return of Catalan Political Exiles

Coordinated by @cdr_washington and yours truly @ANC_USA.#2018Folklife pic.twitter.com/8QdkplaxUo