Logotip de NacióDigital
Drama dels refugiats

El colpidor gest de «The Guardian» per recordar els milers de refugiats que han mort intentant arribar a Europa

El diari britànic vol conscienciar la societat del drama dels refugiats

per Redacció, 20 de juny de 2018 a les 21:31 |
Alguns dels migrants de l'Aquarius | SOS Mediterranee
La Unió Europea té en el Mediterrani i en el drama dels refugiats un dels principals problemes que minen la seva credibilitat a ulls de molts ciutadans. Aquests últims dies ha obert portades de molts mitjans la qüestió de l'Aquarius i el gest del nou govern espanyol de Pedro Sánchez d'acollir els més de 600 migrants que hi viatjaven. Ara ja són a Espanya, però molts altres no han tingut la mateixa sort.

Per tal de conscienciar l'opinió pública del drama que suposa haver d'abandonar el país a la recerca d'un futur millor o, simplement, per evitar la mort, The Guardian ha publicat els noms de les més de 34.000 persones que se sap que han mort intentant arribar a Europa creuant el Mediterrani.

 

(Mostra el teu compromís amb el model de periodisme independent, honest i de país de NacióDigital, i fes-te subscriptor per una petita aportació mensual. Fes clic aquí per conèixer tots els avantatges i beneficis. Apunta’t a la comunitat de NacióDigital, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.)

 

Arxivat a:
A la xarxa, drama dels refugiats, refugiats
Participació