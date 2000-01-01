​Almenys 15 ferits en l'explosió d'una bomba a un restaurant de Toronto

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) 25 de maig de 2018

I live in Toronto area, is anyone aware what is happening here? because I am not https://t.co/RL1946xTvT — Mat Cody (@j0hnbach) 25 de maig de 2018

Almenys 15 persones han resultat ferides en una explosió d'un restaurant indi de Toronto, al Canadà. Entre els ferits hi ha tres persones en estat crític, que han patit lesions per “l'ona expansiva”. La resta de ferits tenen lesions lleus.La policia ha informat que l'incident ha estat causat per un artefacte explosiu improvisat i busca dos homes encaputxats, d'uns 20 anys, que haurien fugit del lloc dels fets després de l'explosió.L'incident ha tingut lloc a quarts d'onze de la nit, hora local, a la zona del carrer Hurontario i l'avinguda Eglinton. El restaurant ha estat evacuat i la plaça on està ubicat ha quedat tancada.

