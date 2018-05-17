Espanya és l'estat més denunciat al Defensor del Poble Europeu

Annual Report 2017: The highest number of complaints came from Spain 🇪🇸 followed by 🇩🇪Germany and 🇵🇱Poland. The highest number of inquiries opened came from 🇧🇪Belgium https://t.co/UWFqsa0J7D— European Ombudsman (@EUombudsman) May 17, 2018
Informe anual del Defensor del Poble Europeu by naciodigital on Scribd
(Mostra el teu compromís amb el model de periodisme independent, honest i de país de NacióDigital, i fes-te subscriptor per una petita aportació mensual. Fes clic aquí per conèixer tots els avantatges i beneficis. Apunta’t a la comunitat de NacióDigital, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.)