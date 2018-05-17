Unió Europea

Espanya és l'estat més denunciat al Defensor del Poble Europeu

Segons dades del 2017, l'estat espanyol ha rebut 410 denúncies

per Redacció, 17 de maig de 2018 a les 21:08 |
Mariano Rajoy a Brusel·les, en una imatge d'arxiu | Europa Press
L'estat espanyol ha estat el més denunciat davant del Defensor del Poble europeu. Segons dades del 2017, Espanya ha rebut 410 denúncies i n'ha fet 40. Els països que segueixen aquest rànquing són Alemanya (234) i Polònia (144). D'altra banda, l'estat que ha obert més denúncies ha estat Bèlgica, amb 73. 
 

Així ho indica l'estudi anual del Defensor del Poble europeu. Aquest ens ajuda els ciutadans de la Unió Europea en totes aquelles queixes sobre el mal funcionament de les institucions comunitàries. Cada any, publica la memòria anual sobre la tasca duta a terme. 

Podeu llegir l'informe d'enguany aquí:
 

Informe anual del Defensor del Poble Europeu by naciodigital on Scribd

 

Participació