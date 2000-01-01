procés català

Un diputat finlandès avisa el rei Felip VI que els catalans ja no hi confien

Mikko Kärnä demana al rei que "deixi anar" els catalans

per Redacció, 13 de maig de 2018 a les 15:54 |
Mikko Kärnä és un diputat finlandès que aquest diumenge ha volgut enviar un missatge ple de càrrega al rei Felip VI. A través d'una piulada, ha avisat el monarca que ell ja no hi confia però que, més enllà d'això, els catalans tampoc ho fan. "Els seus súbdits, ara per ara, no confien en vostè i jo tampoc hi confio", li ha dit, i ha deixat clar: "Deixeu anar Catalunya i accepteu-ho, no us volen com a rei". 
 

 

