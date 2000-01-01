Godard: «El cinema d'avui és com Catalunya, amb problemes per existir»

Jean-Luc Godard ha fet una roda de premsa des del telèfon mòbil Foto: Festival de Canes
Journalists from around the world took turns standing in front of a mobile phone screen in the press conference room to interview Jean-Luc Godard! A rare moment in the Festival's history! #Cannes2018 #ImageBook pic.twitter.com/zATRlGYGx3— Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) 12 de maig de 2018
