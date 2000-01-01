Investidura | Quim Torra no supera la primera votació

Godard: «El cinema d'avui és com Catalunya, amb problemes per existir»

Sense pèls a la llengua, així ho ha dit el cineasta des del Festival de Canes, en una roda de premsa feta des d'un telèfon mòbil

per Redacció, 12 de maig de 2018 a les 17:51 |

Jean-Luc Godard ha fet una roda de premsa des del telèfon mòbil Foto: Festival de Canes


Jean-Luc Godard és història viva del cinema, un dels directors de més prestigi. També és un artista de fermes conviccions, com va demostrar durant el maig del 68, quan va boicotejar el Festival de Canes i no va assistir-hi. Cinquanta anys després, el cineasta ha tornat a ser clar, sense embuts: "El cinema d'avui és una petita Catalunya que té problemes per existir", referint-se a la persecució política que viu el país i fent-ne un correlat amb la pugna existent entre art i entreteniment.


"Els actors i les actrius estan al servei del totalitarisme de la imatge filmada i en contra de la democràcia del pensament", ha afegit, en una roda de premsa virtual, feta a través d'un telèfon mòbil. Godard ha presentat a Canes la seva darrera pel·lícula, Le livre d'images, un film que va entrar en procés de muntatge just quan Catalunya vivia els fets de l'1-O i que conté mencions al llibre Homenatge a Catalunya, de George Orwell.
 

 

