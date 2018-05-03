Twitter

Twitter recomana canviar la contrasenya per un problema de seguretat

La popular xarxa social ha llançat l'avís aquest vespre i assegura que ja ha solucionat l'error del sistema

per Redacció, 3 de maig de 2018 a les 22:31 |
Un usuari utilitzant Twitter | Europa Press
Advertència de Twitter a tots els seus usuaris. La popular xarxa social demana que es canviïn les contrasenyes d'accés arran d'un error de seguretat que les ha deixat exposades. En un missatge publicat al perfil oficial de Twitter asseguren que l'error ja ha estat solucionat però tot i així demanen als internautes que, com a mesura de precaució, "modifiquin les seves claus d'accés a tots els serveis on les hagin utilitzat". 
 

 

Arxivat a:
Tecnologia, Twitter, seguretat
