Carta de Junqueras: «Persistiu, perquè jo i la resta de companys empresonats persistirem»

Letter from the president of ERC, Oriol Junqueras:



"Keep in mind that we must persist, because I and the rest of our imprisoned colleagues will persist"

"My imprisonment and that of other colleagues can only be interpreted as a will of punishment, revenge on the part of a state every day more authoritarian"

"Deprived of freedom and to 600 kilometers of house, an additional punishment for the families and friendly".

the Spanish government "has repeatedly acknowledged that there is no embezzlement because no public euro was spent in the referendum on October 1"

European justice "does not see rebellion nowhere despite the pressures of all kinds of the State"

"Violence that, due to many artifacts they do, has never been on the part of the citizens or the government of Catalonia, never"

"Since when to vote is a crime? What is happening?

Citizens did it "in an exemplary, peaceful, free manner, stoically supporting the difficulties to exercise their right to vote," among them "a chilling rain of blows".

"From the first day we have seen how it was intended to punish some ideas that are legitimate and that defend parties that, like ERC, are legal, except when it was banned by the dictatorship"

For Junqueras, the most worrying is the evidence of a "democratic regression" that accentuates, from a progressive cuts in rights and freedoms, of a "manifest injustice" that today says are paying the prisoners but that " leave the door open that will end up paying the whole of the citizens and deteriorate increasingly a democratic system that should be guarantor of the rights and freedoms of all and that today is not "

Political problems call for "dialogue and consensus, pact, willingness to reconcile, respect for all"



"I will never renounce my pacifist convictions, in the same way that I will never renounce a quality democracy and neither my ideals that led me to be of ERC. Nor I, nor any of my colleagues"