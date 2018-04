Cuixart denuncia una «banalització del terrorisme» per part de l'Estat

Jordi Cuixart es mereix que la seva carta sigui coneguda per tota Europa, i per tot el món.

Envíala als teus amics europeus, als teus amics d'Erasmus.

Per Sant Jordi “Cultura contra la repressió”.



"Six months ago we are in prison and we are more than ever our convictions. I feel fortunate to be able to fight for the rights and freedoms of our country together with all of you: free men and women who have much more hope than fear!



You can not imagine the emotion experienced on Sunday when watching TV the images of the mass demonstration of Paral·lel de Barcelona; Images that allow us to face the toughest moments of our prison. Congratulations to the Space Democracy and Coexistence. Together with diversity, Catalan society maintains its dignity unalterable.



The inquisitive statements to the Supreme have ratified that the prisoners are not the representation of any defeat but a loudspeaker to denounce authoritarianism and recover a future without resignation. We have made it clear to the Supreme Court: the only violence on October 1 was police violence, 87 million euros publicly invested in injuring 844 peaceful voters. We will not renounce the exercise of fundamental rights so that voting, expressing or expressing itself is not a crime. The last chapter of this # DemàPotsSerTu: team will sing a hymn to violence.



Before the permanent criminalization we have become militants of the truth. We will never accept the banalisation of terrorism: Catalan society itself suffered a terrorist massacre last August. We rebel solidarity and peacefully against the lie. An infinite hug, Marcel Mauri: they lie because they are impotent before your peace, dignity and leadership.



The cause of Catalonia is increasingly an international cause for democracy and freedom, against the abuse of power in Spain, which violates the European Convention on Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. The unitary strategy is the only possible way to deal with it. Until the political resolution of a political conflict, until the full recognition of the democratic mandate of the people of Catalonia.



Against repression, culture!



Not being able to live this Saint George with you will be an added punishment. A day of culture, civility and love that has been commemorating days of dozens of magical moments: kisses, hugs, toasts, smiles or dedications scattered throughout the Catalan Countries. In different letters - our social networks in prison - we have already anticipated that yellow solidarity roses will also fill the streets around the country.



We are proud of the Catalan lyrics and the hundreds of authors who continue to define a culture open to the world, creative, courageous and transgressor. Without an editor or editorial, a special hug to Quim Monzó, 50th Prize of Honor for Catalan Letters, Raül Garrigasait, 1st Prize Òmnium Best Novel in Catalan Language of the Year, and writers and novice writers



The best antidote against totalitarianism will always be culture, a tool of social transformation and defense of collective conquests. That is why the emotion for tomorrow's "Culture against repression" festival in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda is indescribable. The town where I grew up has become dangled in the organization and will be a window open to the world, with 8 hours of music and commitment. I would like to share this unforgettable anniversary gift with you.



I will never tire of thanking you for the support and appreciation received, to take care of the relatives and take care of each other. I love you with devotion and I am strong to know that here you are all a pineapple. A final record, too, for the brothers of Cultural Action of the Valencian Country that today on Saturday are manifested by the Day of April 25; coinciding with # 25AnysAmbTu, Guillem Agulló, with the tenderness and strength with which your parents have been given us.



An infinite hug,"



Jordi Cuixart

President of Òmnium Cultural