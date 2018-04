La «no normalitat» de la família Rull

We want to say to all European Citizens:



1 We say to AUSTRIA, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

2 We say to BELGIUM , CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

3 We say to BULGARIA, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

4 We say to CROATIA, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

5 We say to CYPRUS, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

6 We say to CZECH REPUBLIC, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

7 We say to DENMARK , CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

8 We say to ESTONIA, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

9 We say to FINLAND, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

10 We say to FRANCE, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

11 We say to GERMANY, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

12 We say to GREECE, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

13 We say to HUNGARY, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

14 We say to IRELAND, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

15 We say to ITALY, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

16 We say to LATVIA, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

17 We say to LITHUANIA, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

18 We say to LUXEMBOURG, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

19 We say to MALTA, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

20 We say to POLAND, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

21 We say to PORTUGAL, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

22 We say to ROMANIA, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

23 We say to SLOVAKIA, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

24 We say to SLOVENIA, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

25 We say to SWEDEN, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

26 We say to THE NETHERLANDS, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!

27 We say to UNITED KINGDOM, CATALONIA LOVES DEMOCRACY!



LA SALUT DE LES DEMOCRÀCIES ES REFORÇA AMB EL BATEGAR DE LA DEFENSA DE LES LLIBERTATS!!!!