Tarda de mobilitzacions contra la detenció de Puigdemont a Alemanya

16:35

ÚLTIMA HORA La policia escocesa confirma l'ordre d'arrest per Clara Ponsatí i demana al seu advocat que l'entregui a la policia. We can confirm that we are in possession of a European arrest warrant for Clara Ponsati. We have made a number of enquiries to try to trace her and have now been contacted by her solicitor, who is making arrangements for Ms Ponsati to hand herself into police. — Police Scotland (@policescotland) 25 de març de 2018