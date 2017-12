Per què Twitter ha bloquejat comptes d'independentistes?

Today, we are starting to enforce updates to the Twitter Rules and media policy to reduce hateful conduct and abusive behavior https://t.co/yNHAMFcVwG

As a PhD student working on cyberactivism during Arab Spring, I can't accept @Twitter decision to close @waelabbas account as it is a live archive to the events of the revolution and till today in one of few accounts still documenting human rights abuses in Egypt. Please open it