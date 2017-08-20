El metro de Londres torna a circular amb normalitat després de l'incident d'aquesta tarda

Diversos mitjans apuntaven en un principi que s'haurien sentit "trets" al carrer, però la policia assegura que no hi ha evidència de tiroteig ni de sospitosos o ferits. Segons ha informat TV3, hi ha hagut un incident amb un passatger al metro.
We have not located any trace of suspects, evidence of shots fired or casualties. Officers still on scene. If you are in a building stay there, if you are on the street in #OxfordStreet leave the area. Officers continue to search the area. More updates as soon as we have them— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017
Testimonis citats per l'agència Reuters han verificat la presència d'agents de la policia armats a la zona i el tancament d'alguns comerços plens de gent. La policia ha demanat tranquil·litat a la població i que no s'acostin a la zona mentre investiga els fets en profunditat.
Our officers are on the scene at #OxfordCircus tube station with @BTP Please avoid the Oxford Circus area whilst we deal with the incident. More info asap— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017
If you are on #OxfordStreet go into a building and stay inside until further direction. Avoid travelling to the Oxford Street area. At this stage police have not located any causalities.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017
(Mostra el teu compromís amb el model de periodisme independent, honest i de país de NacióDigital, i fes-te subscriptor per una petita aportació mensual. Fes clic aquí per conèixer tots els avantatges i beneficis. Apunta’t a la comunitat de NacióDigital, perquè la informació de qualitat té un valor.)