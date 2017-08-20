El metro de Londres torna a circular amb normalitat després de l'incident d'aquesta tarda

Els agents han demanat tranquil·litat a la població i que eviti la zona evacuada mentre investiga els fets en profunditat

| 24/11/2017 a les 19:10h
Arxivat a: Internacional, Londres, Regne Unit, policia de Londres, incident, Metro de Londres, Oxford Circus
Un agent armat de la policia de Londres aquest divenres a la capital anglesa | ACN
La Policia de Londres ha fet aquest divendres a la tarda una operació d'evacuació després que s'hagi confirmat un incident a les estacions de metro d'Oxford Circus i Bond Street, tal com ha informat la policia britànica a Twitter. Es tracta d'una de les zones més comercials de la ciutat, molt concorreguda avui pel Black Friday. El metro ja torna a circular amb normalitat.

Diversos mitjans apuntaven en un principi que s'haurien sentit "trets" al carrer, però la policia assegura que no hi ha evidència de tiroteig ni de sospitosos o ferits. Segons ha informat TV3, hi ha hagut un incident amb un passatger al metro.   Testimonis citats per l'agència Reuters han verificat la presència d'agents de la policia armats a la zona i el tancament d'alguns comerços plens de gent. La policia ha demanat tranquil·litat a la població i que no s'acostin a la zona mentre investiga els fets en profunditat.

 

Ramon Espadaler | Adrià Costa

Ramon Espadaler: «El ple del 6 i 7 de setembre em vaig sentir representat per Joan Coscubiela»

Pep Martí | 7 comentaris
01/01/1970
El dirigent democristià afirma que "una campanya electoral amb consellers a la presó seria una situació dramàtica" | "Vaig nomenar Trapero perquè sabia que si m'havia de venir a detenir ho faria amb cura i elegància", assegura l'exconseller d'Interior

L'Estat anima a denunciar els catalans que puguin cometre suposats «delictes d'odi»

01/01/1970
El Ministeri de l'Interior ofereix la possibilitat al seu web de presentar denúncies per aquest delicte

Maiol Roger substitueix Ricard Ustrell al capdavant de «Preguntes freqüents»

01/01/1970
El periodista de l'"Ara" es farà càrrec del programa a partir de l'any vinent
On són els «Parlem»?

1

Esteve Plantada

Rajoy, caga tió

Josep Huguet

Guanyar per fer què?

2

Borja Vilallonga

Les fosses i el PSC

Jordi Creus

Imatge del Concurs de gossos d'atura de Torroella | Torroella de Montgrí

Folk, pagesia i gossos d'atura, entre les cinc propostes per al cap de setmana

Esteve Plantada
01/01/1970
NacióDigital recomana el concert Folk per la llibertat, l'Orígens d'Olor, la Fira del Bosc i la Pagesia, el Festival Panoramic, la Fira de Santa Llúcia, i el Concurs de Gossos d'Atura de Torroella
Turull, Junqueras i Puigdemont, l'endemà de l'1-O | Martí Albesa

Han renunciat realment JuntsxCat i ERC al mandat de l'1-O i a la via unilateral?

24 comentaris
01/01/1970
La proposta de nou punts programàtics compartits deixa de nou en suspens el desplegament de la República però manté aquest horitzó | Les dues candidatures pretenen centrar-se en el procés constituent per ampliar les adhesions socials a la independència i en sumar suports internacionals per forçar l'Estat a negociar
Oriol Junqueras i Carles Puigdemont a la manifestació per reclamar l'alliberament de Jordi Sànchez i Jordi Cuixart | Adrià Costa

Acord per l'autodeterminació i independència negociada: els 9 punts comuns de JuntsxCat i ERC

38 comentaris
01/01/1970
Les candidatures de Puigdemont i Junqueras acorden uns compromisos compartits en els programes del 21-D que ara han de negociar amb la CUP | Les llistes també reclamarien la llibertat dels presos, la fi del 155, la retirada dels "piolins" i un compromís de Rajoy davant la comunitat internacional de respectar els resultats
L'ICAB ha acollit avui un acte per la llibertat dels presos polítics. | @omnium

Juristes denuncien que l'empresonament del Govern i els «Jordis» és «un cop a l'estat de dret»

Pep Martí | 2 comentaris
01/01/1970
Òmnium i l'ANC omplen el Col·legi d'Advocats al crit de «llibertat presos polítics!»
Deixem rastre a totes les xarxes socials | Adrià Costa

​Converses idiotes

Josep Lluís Micó
01/01/1970
«Umberto Eco va avisar de la invasió dels imbècils que es pensen que tenen el dret a opinar del que sigui sense mesura. Doncs bé, ja els tenim aquí»
La Torre Glòries reflectida a un edifici | Adrià Costa

​La Torre Glòries, i ara què?

Jordi Bes | 10 comentaris
01/01/1970
La propietat de la icona barcelonina, Merlin Properties, continua la reforma per llogar-la a diverses oficines a partir del 2018 | A l'edifici s'hi pot fer un hotel, però amb condicions: només si es traslladen places d'un establiment ja existent i sense que en creixi el nombre
La comissaria de la policia espanyola de la Línea | Google Maps/NacióDigital

L'atraquen a Andalusia i la policia espanyola l'insta a «denunciar-ho als traïdors dels Mossos»

Isaac Meler | 21 comentaris
01/01/1970
Un jove de Sabadell assegura que un agent de la Policia Nacional li va fer preguntes sobre la seva ideologia i li va impedir denunciar un robatori amb arma de foc
Agustí Alcoberro, Gemma Recoder i Linus Puchal, en la presentació del concert del 2 de desembre | ACN

Tres hores de música, 60.000 entrades, des de 10 euros...: els detalls del concert pels presos

Roger Tugas | 5 comentaris
01/01/1970
Els grups tocaran gratuïtament i els recursos nodriran la caixa de resistència, que ja ha pagat 3,05 milions en multes i fiances i encara té 1,5 milions més | Entre els músics del recital del 2 de desembre hi ha Gerard Quintana, Pemi Fortuny, Lluís Gavaldà, Els Catarres, Joan Rovira, Oques Grasses, La Sra Tomasa, Doctor Prats, Itaca Band, Judit Neddermann o Els Amics de les Arts
Évole durant l'entrevista a Maduro | Salvados

Maduro, Évole i el masclisme periodístic

Toni Vall | 11 comentaris
01/01/1970
«Évole té un gran avantatge: és un home. El masclisme existeix també en aquesta professió i és bo explicar-ho» | «Per què totes les presentadores d'esports de la televisió han de ser joves i tan guapes?»
Jordi Ballart, exalcalde de Terrassa | Adrià Costa

Jordi Ballart: «He vist els interessos econòmics i ocults al voltant de la cúpula del PSC»

Sara González | 10 comentaris
01/01/1970
L'exalcalde de Terrassa denuncia les "connivències" entre el partit i la "multinacional del sector de l'aigua" | Després de renunciar a l'alcaldia i d'haver estripat el carnet socialista ha rebut, assegura, dues ofertes que ha refusat per anar a les llistes del 21-D | Considera que Pedro Sánchez ha estat "un gran engany"