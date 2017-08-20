El metro de Londres torna a circular amb normalitat després de l'incident d'aquesta tarda

We have not located any trace of suspects, evidence of shots fired or casualties. Officers still on scene. If you are in a building stay there, if you are on the street in #OxfordStreet leave the area. Officers continue to search the area. More updates as soon as we have them — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

Our officers are on the scene at #OxfordCircus tube station with @BTP Please avoid the Oxford Circus area whilst we deal with the incident. More info asap — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

If you are on #OxfordStreet go into a building and stay inside until further direction. Avoid travelling to the Oxford Street area. At this stage police have not located any causalities. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

La Policia de Londres ha fet aquest divendres a la tarda una operació d'evacuació després que s'hagi confirmat un incident a les estacions de metro d'Oxford Circus i Bond Street, tal com ha informat la policia britànica a Twitter. Es tracta d'una de les zones més comercials de la ciutat, molt concorreguda avui pel Black Friday. El metro ja torna a circular amb normalitat.Diversos mitjans apuntaven en un principi que s'haurien sentit "trets" al carrer, però la policia assegura que no hi ha evidència de tiroteig ni de sospitosos o ferits. Segons ha informat TV3, hi ha hagut un incident amb un passatger al metro.Testimonis citats per l'agència Reuters han verificat la presència d'agents de la policia armats a la zona i el tancament d'alguns comerços plens de gent. La policia ha demanat tranquil·litat a la població i que no s'acostin a la zona mentre investiga els fets en profunditat.

