Anonymous anuncia un ciberatac massiu en defensa de Catalunya per aquest dissabte

Thank you for coming in defense of human rights. Here, in Spain (sadly), the one and only one right that exists is the money right. I'm tired of these big enterprises controlling the power. How did we arrive to the situation where parties have 70M of debt (it's obvious they can not afford to pay it with money and if they did people would ask where does it come from so they pay with favours). I want to be independent 'cause I'm sick of this conservative parties which only takes people rights away and act in interest of big enterprises. I don't want to live in a country where the political party with more votes is the most corrupted of Europe. The sad part is that I am only 16 and I can not understand why people keep voting them or similar parties which don't promise any real change and still gives the power to the enterprise ho gives the more. Thank you for helping Catalonia deciding its future.