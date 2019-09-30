repte viral

​Nou repte viral a Twitter: on és el lleopard?

No és fàcil trobar el felí a la foto

| 30/09/2019 a les 09:59h
Arxivat a: Internet, repte viral, lleopard
Nou repte viral a Twitter. Us veieu capaços de solucionar-lo?
Com podeu veure a sobre, es tracta d’una fotografia amb un terra molt clar, un arbre i... amagat per aquí al mig, un lleopard. 

La usuària de Twitter @BellaLack ho ha penjat al seu compte i ha reptat els internautes a trobar el felí. La imatge ha rebut milers de “m’agrades” i compartiments.

La solució (no és fàcil), a sota:
 

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Canal Digital
Un telèfon amb Whatsapp
Un telèfon amb Whatsapp | Flickr

WhatsApp tindrà publicitat a partir del 2020

La popular aplicació de missatgeria instantània inicia una nova etapa
Una abella
Una abella | PIxabay

Les abelles poden sumar i restar

Un estudi arriba a unes sorprenents conclusions
El Seat León lidera el rànquing de cotxes més venuts a l'Estat
El Seat León lidera el rànquing de cotxes més venuts a l'Estat | NacióMotor

Aquests són els 10 cotxes més venuts el 2018

Les matriculacions de turismes a Catalunya cauen un 2,8% durant l'any passat
Greta Thunberg, davant del Parlament suec
Greta Thunberg, davant del Parlament suec | Twitter

VÍDEO El missatge colpidor d'una nena sacseja la cimera mundial del canvi climàtic

Amb només 15 anys, Greta Thunberg ha aconseguit que el seu discurs faci la volta al món
La misteriosa daina blanca dels Aiguamolls
La misteriosa daina blanca dels Aiguamolls | Josep Espigulé

FOTOS El misteri de la daina blanca dels Aiguamolls de l'Empordà

Sorprenent troballa dels Agents Rurals mentre feien el cens a la zona
Una copa de vi
Una copa de vi | Pixabays

​Un got de vi al dia... sí o no?

El catedràtic en Medicina Preventiva i Salut Pública i professor de la Universitat de Navarra, Miguel Ángel Martínez-González, ens dona la resposta
Més notícies
NacióDigital
Segon aniversari de l'1-O: Crònica
Persones esperant-se per votar aquest matí a Vic
Persones esperant-se per votar aquest matí a Vic | Sergi Camara

La commemoració del segon aniversari de l'1-O s'enverina pel relat de la violència

2 comentaris
30/09/2019
L'empresonament dels set CDR, acusats de terrorisme, impacta en la resposta a la imminent sentència i serveix de plataforma a les institucions espanyoles per una nova ofensiva contra l'independentisme
Procés català
Montserrat il·luminada, vista des del parc de l'Agulla de Manresa
Montserrat il·luminada, vista des del parc de l'Agulla de Manresa | Emili Vilamala

Partits i entitats acorden un nou cicle de mobilitzacions per respondre al Suprem

1 comentari
30/09/2019
Presentaran els detalls coincidint amb el segon aniversari de l'1-O; l'ANC ja ha avançat que es vol col·lapsar la xarxa viària durant tres dies quan arribi la sentència
Segon aniversari de l'1-O
El Govern en ple, la nit del referèndum de l'1-O
El Govern en ple, la nit del referèndum de l'1-O | Jordi Bedmar / Govern

El mandat minvant de l'1 d'octubre

5 comentaris
30/09/2019
L'independentisme ha passat de considerar vinculant el resultat del referèndum a defensar la necessitat de tornar a exercir el dret a l'autodeterminació a les urnes
Segon aniversari de l'1-O
Carles Puigdemont, a Sant Julià de Ramis després d'haver votat l'1-O
Carles Puigdemont, a Sant Julià de Ramis després d'haver votat l'1-O | Carles Palacio

On eren i on són els protagonistes del referèndum?

30/09/2019
Els responsables governamentals i dirigents civils que van impulsar l'1-O es troben a la presó o a l'exili; els encarregats de reprimir-lo van ser desallotjats del poder amb la moció de censura del 2018
SEGON ANIVERSARI DE L'1-O
Càrregues policials a Girona
Càrregues policials a Girona | Carles Palacio

Els cinc vídeos de la violència policial que han quedat gravats a la memòria de tots

30/09/2019
Imatges de càrregues i de resistència ciutadana de la jornada de l'1-O que han donat la volta al món
Interior
Quim Torra i Miquel Buch, en l'entrega de diplomes de la nova promoció de Mossos d'Esquadra
Quim Torra i Miquel Buch, en l'entrega de diplomes de la nova promoció de Mossos d'Esquadra | Govern

La inestabilitat continua instal·lada als Mossos a les portes de la sentència

30/09/2019
El relleu al capdavant de la direcció política del cos és l'últim sobresalt a Interior, la conselleria més tensada pel procés i la més afectada pel nou cicle de mobilitzacions planificat per l'independentisme
Més notícies