​Nou repte viral a Twitter: on és el lleopard?

Someone just sent this to me and asked me to find the leopard. I was convinced it was a joke... until I found the leopard. Can you spot it? pic.twitter.com/hm8ASroFAo— Bella Lack 🌱 (@BellaLack) September 27, 2019
Com podeu veure a sobre, es tracta d’una fotografia amb un terra molt clar, un arbre i... amagat per aquí al mig, un lleopard.
La usuària de Twitter @BellaLack ho ha penjat al seu compte i ha reptat els internautes a trobar el felí. La imatge ha rebut milers de “m’agrades” i compartiments.
La solució (no és fàcil), a sota:
Leopards are smart but humans are smarter if they have “Controlled Mind” pic.twitter.com/0S35AQUEnG— sumit malhotra (@sm1258) September 30, 2019