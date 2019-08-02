El repte del «The New York Times»: sou capaços de resoldre aquesta operació matemàtica?

El matemàtic l'ha plantejat per explicar la importància de l'ordre de les operacions

| 03/08/2019 a les 18:46h
Especial: A la xarxa
Arxivat a: Internet
The New York Times ha posat a prova els seus lectors amb la publicació d'un problema matemàtic al seu compte d'Instagram. Està plantejat pel matemàtic Steven Strogatz en un article que titula "L'equació matemàtica que va intentar desconcertar internet".

En el seu article, Strogatz insisteix que la resposta no és 100 i explica la importància de l'ordre de les operacions a l'hora de resoldre problemes matemàtics.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

No, the answer is not 100. This seemingly simple equation has blown up the (usually quiet) world of Mathematical Twitter. But the question has a clear and definite answer if we all play by the same rules governing PEMDAS or what high school teachers call “the order of operations,” meaning the order in which we tackle multiple components — like parentheses, multiplication, addition — of a math problem. Everyone agreed parentheses should be evaluated first, but here’s the rub: When faced with a division and a multiplication, standard convention holds that they have equal priority. So which comes first? To break the tie, we should work from left to right. Visit the link in our bio to read more and leave your answer in the comments.

A post shared by The New York Times (@nytimes) on


Després de resoldre el parèntesi (2+2=4), cal decidir com solucionar la formula: 8÷2×4. I aquí és on arriba el problema. Què es resol primer la divisió o la multiplicació? El matemàtic explica que aquestes dues operacions tenen la mateixa prioritat i per tant no queda clar què cal resoldre primer.

No obstant això, assegura que en aquestes situacions s'ha de resoldre de dreta a esquerra de manera que primer es divideix i després es multiplica, sent el resultat correcte, 16.

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Canal Digital
Un telèfon amb Whatsapp
Un telèfon amb Whatsapp | Flickr

WhatsApp tindrà publicitat a partir del 2020

La popular aplicació de missatgeria instantània inicia una nova etapa
Una abella
Una abella | PIxabay

Les abelles poden sumar i restar

Un estudi arriba a unes sorprenents conclusions
El Seat León lidera el rànquing de cotxes més venuts a l'Estat
El Seat León lidera el rànquing de cotxes més venuts a l'Estat | NacióMotor

Aquests són els 10 cotxes més venuts el 2018

Les matriculacions de turismes a Catalunya cauen un 2,8% durant l'any passat
Greta Thunberg, davant del Parlament suec
Greta Thunberg, davant del Parlament suec | Twitter

VÍDEO El missatge colpidor d'una nena sacseja la cimera mundial del canvi climàtic

Amb només 15 anys, Greta Thunberg ha aconseguit que el seu discurs faci la volta al món
La misteriosa daina blanca dels Aiguamolls
La misteriosa daina blanca dels Aiguamolls | Josep Espigulé

FOTOS El misteri de la daina blanca dels Aiguamolls de l'Empordà

Sorprenent troballa dels Agents Rurals mentre feien el cens a la zona
Una copa de vi
Una copa de vi | Pixabays

​Un got de vi al dia... sí o no?

El catedràtic en Medicina Preventiva i Salut Pública i professor de la Universitat de Navarra, Miguel Ángel Martínez-González, ens dona la resposta
Més notícies
NacióDigital
Dades
Mapa dels barris de Barcelona en funció de si perden o guanyen comerços de roba i calçat.
Mapa dels barris de Barcelona en funció de si perden o guanyen comerços de roba i calçat.

Les grans superfícies, la precarietat o internet amenacen més el petit comerç que els manters

03/08/2019
Els mateixos comerciants ignoren la venda ambulant com una problemàtica, segons les enquestes, i les dades evidencien que els majors reptes arriben per altres fronts
REPORTATGE
Turistes compren productes als manters a Barcelona
Turistes compren productes als manters a Barcelona | Adrià Costa

Entre la repressió i la regulació: la gestió del «top manta» arreu del món

03/08/2019
Mentre la via repressiva contra els manters és una realitat a Madrid, Roma o París, ciutats com València, Vancouver, Nova York o Dakar s'erigeixen com a exemples de solucions reguladores
Reportatge
Una xeringa usada i abandonada en un terraplè al barri de la Mina.
Una xeringa usada i abandonada en un terraplè al barri de la Mina. | Andreu Merino

El flux de la droga a Barcelona

1 comentari
03/08/2019
La presència policial al Raval fomenta el moviment dels drogodependents i les màfies que controlen la venda d'estupefaents: la Mina, Ciutat Meridiana, Zona Franca, el barri de Ca n'Espinós de Gavà i Sant Cosme són altres punts calents
Dreta espanyola
Foto de família de la nova direcció del PP liderada per Pablo Casado
Foto de família de la nova direcció del PP liderada per Pablo Casado | ACN

Casado i Rivera s'envolten de cúpules a mida per guanyar la batalla de la dreta

03/08/2019
Els líders de PP i Ciutadans es desfan de quotes del passat i elaboren estratègies diferents davant d'un període d'incertesa que pot desembocar en repetició electoral
Pressupostos 2020
El vicepresident Pere Aragonès, aquest dijous en roda de premsa
El vicepresident Pere Aragonès, aquest dijous en roda de premsa | ACN

Aragonès condiciona la continuïtat de la legislatura a l'aprovació dels pressupostos del 2020

03/08/2019
El vicepresident celebra que els comuns i el PSC s'obrin a negociar els comptes i emplaça la CUP a parlar-ne
INFANTS TUTELATS
El 2016 es va posar en marxa un pla estratègic per promoure l'acolliment familiar
El 2016 es va posar en marxa un pla estratègic per promoure l'acolliment familiar | ND

Educadors que també fan de pares: una fórmula d'acollida amenaçada

03/08/2019
Les xifres indiquen un augment de les famílies que assumeixen l'educació de menors, però encara hi ha 512 infants pendents de ser acollits a Catalunya mentre no cessa l'arribada de menors no acompanyats
Més notícies