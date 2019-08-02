El repte del «The New York Times»: sou capaços de resoldre aquesta operació matemàtica?

No, the answer is not 100. This seemingly simple equation has blown up the (usually quiet) world of Mathematical Twitter. But the question has a clear and definite answer if we all play by the same rules governing PEMDAS or what high school teachers call “the order of operations,” meaning the order in which we tackle multiple components — like parentheses, multiplication, addition — of a math problem. Everyone agreed parentheses should be evaluated first, but here’s the rub: When faced with a division and a multiplication, standard convention holds that they have equal priority. So which comes first? To break the tie, we should work from left to right. Visit the link in our bio to read more and leave your answer in the comments.

