El repte del «The New York Times»: sou capaços de resoldre aquesta operació matemàtica?

En el seu article, Strogatz insisteix que la resposta no és 100 i explica la importància de l'ordre de les operacions a l'hora de resoldre problemes matemàtics.
No, the answer is not 100. This seemingly simple equation has blown up the (usually quiet) world of Mathematical Twitter. But the question has a clear and definite answer if we all play by the same rules governing PEMDAS or what high school teachers call “the order of operations,” meaning the order in which we tackle multiple components — like parentheses, multiplication, addition — of a math problem. Everyone agreed parentheses should be evaluated first, but here’s the rub: When faced with a division and a multiplication, standard convention holds that they have equal priority. So which comes first? To break the tie, we should work from left to right. Visit the link in our bio to read more and leave your answer in the comments.
Després de resoldre el parèntesi (2+2=4), cal decidir com solucionar la formula: 8÷2×4. I aquí és on arriba el problema. Què es resol primer la divisió o la multiplicació? El matemàtic explica que aquestes dues operacions tenen la mateixa prioritat i per tant no queda clar què cal resoldre primer.
No obstant això, assegura que en aquestes situacions s'ha de resoldre de dreta a esquerra de manera que primer es divideix i després es multiplica, sent el resultat correcte, 16.