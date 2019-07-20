viral

VÍDEOS Els musicals més famosos de Londres s'uneixen per donar suport a un nen que pateix assetjament

Els actors i actrius protagonistes de "Aladdin", "Mamma mia" o "El Rei Lleó" han enviat missatges d'ànim al Charlie

| 21/07/2019 a les 18:07h
Arxivat a: Internet, musical, Londres
Els actors i actrius dels musicals més famosos de Londres s'han unit per donar suport al Charlie, un nen d'una escola de Reading que pateix assetjament escolar per voler ser actor i ballarí. Els protagonistes de Mamma Mia, Aladdin o El Rei Lleó han respost a les queixes que ha exposat Jaqueline Hughes, una professora de ball, al seu compte de Twitter.
  Hughes va denunciar l'assetjament, els insults, l'homofòbia i fins i tot els cops que havia rebut el Charlie. "Sé que moltes persones s’enfronten a assetjadors cada dia, però em preguntava si no us importaria, si teniu temps, enviar-me un petit vídeo per animar-lo, potser un consell, les vostres històries, com us ho vau fer perquè no us frenessin o què esteu fent ara", ha demanat la professora als seus companys de gremi. La resposta ha estat massiva.
 
El gremi teatral i de musicals a Londres, bolcat amb el Charlie

A través del hashtag #CheerUpCharlie, desenes de missatges per part d'actors i actrius professionals han començat a donar suport al petit britànic. 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hughes ha quedat sobrepassat de la gran quantitat de missatges i vídeos que han rebut, a més de ser trending tòpic mundial durant dies. Charlie ha volgut agrair tots els missatges que ha rebut a través d'una videoresposta, amb Elton John de fons.
 

Més notícies