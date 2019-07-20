VÍDEOS Els musicals més famosos de Londres s'uneixen per donar suport a un nen que pateix assetjament

2/2 I know many people face bullies everyday and many have in their lifetime. But I wondered if you wouldn’t mind, if you have time sending me a little video to cheer him up, maybe some advice, your own stories, how you didn’t let them stop you, what you are doing now. — Jacqueline Hughes (@_jacquelinehugh) July 16, 2019

1/2 Industry friends I need a wee favour. Sadly a little boy I teach, Charlie, who is also a dear family friend is sadly being bullied at school for his love of MT, being called gay, fat, stupid....the list goes on. Today he was beaten up by 6 boys and left curled up, crying. — Jacqueline Hughes (@_jacquelinehugh) July 16, 2019

Charlie, @JamWestman and the rest of the #HamiltonLDN cast have a message for you... Remember: Eyes up, Wise up, Rise UP! pic.twitter.com/ywetf3eO7p — Hamilton West End (@HamiltonWestEnd) July 17, 2019

Charlie...we bloomin love ya! From all of us lot at @AnnieMusicalUK hope to see you soon!@_jacquelinehugh #CheerUpCharlie #weloveyou pic.twitter.com/9WQtt7DboM — Jodie Prenger (@MsJodiePrenger) July 18, 2019

You are enough sweet Charlie!! We got your back!! #CheerUpCharlie pic.twitter.com/hZLcmAmKqH — Sierra Boggess (@sierraboggess) July 18, 2019

So Charlie has just left crying “happy tears” he is so overwhelmed, seeing his little face light up with each and every message! Needless to say we didn’t get much singing done today! So here’s a thank you from Charlie, doing what he loves xxx #CheerUpCharlie pic.twitter.com/223dw70lq7 — Jacqueline Hughes (@_jacquelinehugh) July 17, 2019

Els actors i actrius dels musicals més famosos de Londres s'han unit per donar suport al Charlie, un nen d'una escola de Reading que pateix assetjament escolar per voler ser actor i ballarí. Els protagonistes de Mamma Mia, Aladdin o El Rei Lleó han respost a les queixes que ha exposat Jaqueline Hughes, una professora de ball, al seu compte de Twitter.Hughes va denunciar l'assetjament, els insults, l'homofòbia i fins i tot els cops que havia rebut el Charlie. "Sé que moltes persones s’enfronten a assetjadors cada dia, però em preguntava si no us importaria, si teniu temps, enviar-me un petit vídeo per animar-lo, potser un consell, les vostres històries, com us ho vau fer perquè no us frenessin o què esteu fent ara", ha demanat la professora als seus companys de gremi. La resposta ha estat massiva.El gremi teatral i de musicals a Londres, bolcat amb el CharlieA través del hashtag #CheerUpCharlie, desenes de missatges per part d'actors i actrius professionals han començat a donar suport al petit britànic.Hughes ha quedat sobrepassat de la gran quantitat de missatges i vídeos que han rebut, a més de ser trending tòpic mundial durant dies. Charlie ha volgut agrair tots els missatges que ha rebut a través d'una videoresposta, amb Elton John de fons.