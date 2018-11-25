fotografia

FOTOS La simetria de les esglésies, com mai abans l'havies vist

El fotògraf Peter Li Bring és capaç de plasmar una imatge de l'interior de les catedrals que sense una càmera seria impossible

| 14/07/2019 a les 15:35h
Arxivat a: Internet, Peter Li Bring, esglésies, fotografies
El fotògraf Peter Li Bring és un geni a l'hora de retratar la perfecta simetria i panoràmica de l'arquitectura, concretament, de les esglésies i el seu interior. El que fa Li és col·locar l'espectador al centre de la nau i fer una fotografia de punta a punta de l'església o catedral, de manera que ofereix una panoràmica del sostre com mai abans l'havies vist. Sense les fotografies, aconseguir aquesta visió general no seria possible. Es poden veure totes les obres recollides al seu portal web.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

‘Star Blades’ Well’s Cathedral, Somerset With @difixus_images @ottoberkeley

Una publicación compartida de Peter Li (@pli.panda) el


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

‘Crossbow’ London 2018

Una publicación compartida de Peter Li (@pli.panda) el


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

‘Confetti’ Bath Abbey 2018

Una publicación compartida de Peter Li (@pli.panda) el


 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

‘The Cocoon’

Una publicación compartida de Peter Li (@pli.panda) el


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

‘Jack Frost’ 🥈 Epson International Pano Awards 2018 (Silver)

Una publicación compartida de Peter Li (@pli.panda) el



 

