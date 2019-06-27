Barcelona

VÍDEOS i FOTOS La Sagrada Família, protagonista de la portada de la revista «Time»

La publicació recull la història del temple, "una obra mestra en construcció perpètua", que hauria d'estar acabat el 2026

| 28/06/2019 a les 13:01h
Especial: A la xarxa
Sagrada Família, Barcelona
La revista Time dedica la portada del seu número del mes de juny a la Sagrada Família. La prestigiosa publicació nord-americana publica un extens reportatge, escrit i en vídeo, a "l'obra mestra de Barcelona en construcció perpètua". Recull la història del temple, que està previst que es finalitzi definitivament el 2026. "Originàriament dissenyada per Antoni Gaudí, la famosa església inacabada es troba ara en la recta final de la seva construcció, prevista per a l'any 2026, 100 anys després de la mort del seu arquitecte", explica Time. La revista aporta imatges impactants i d'extrema bellesa del temple i explica que cada part de la Sagrada Família, en la qual hi treballen més de dues dotzenes d'arquitectes i centenars de treballadors, "té sentit", però que la major inspiració del disseny de Gaudí "prové de la natura".

NacióDigital
incendis
Les hectàrees devorades per l'incendi de la Ribera d'Ebre
Les hectàrees devorades per l'incendi de la Ribera d'Ebre | ACN

L'incendi de l'Ebre: 6.000 hectàrees afectades i encara descontrolat

28/06/2019
La calor toca sostre aquest migdia -amb temperatures que poden arribar als 44ºC a la zona- i els Bombers temen revifalles
Dades
Mapa comarcal de Catalunya, en funció de les hectàrees cremades des del 1999.
Mapa comarcal de Catalunya, en funció de les hectàrees cremades des del 1999.

MAPES La Ribera d'Ebre, la segona comarca més castigada pels incendis des del 1999

28/06/2019
L'Alt Empordà és la comarca amb més hectàrees cremades els darrers vint anys
Incendi
L'incendi de Ribera d'Ebre
L'incendi de Ribera d'Ebre | ACN

EN DIRECTE El gran incendi de Ribera d'Ebre

27/06/2019
El foc crema sense control i les condicions meteorològiques mantenen en alerta els Bombers
Onada de calor
Mapa d'avisos per calor extrema a Catalunya
Mapa d'avisos per calor extrema a Catalunya | Meteocat

Mapa mai vist a Catalunya per calor extrema arreu del país

28/06/2019
Les autoritats alerten que el risc d'incendis està al màxim nivell al 20% del territori
INCENDIS
Dos homes observen l'avenç de les flames a l'horitzó
Dos homes observen l'avenç de les flames a l'horitzó | Sofia Cabanes

«Patim sobretot pels animals, la casa es pot tornar a construir»

28/06/2019
Alguns dels desallotjats per l'incendi de la Ribera d'Ebre han passat les últimes nits a l'escola de Flix en un espai habilitat per la Creu Roja
