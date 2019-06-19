Il·lusió òptica

De quin color són les boles? La impactant il·lusió òptica que fa embogir les xarxes

L'autor d'aquesta il·lusió òptica és David Novick

A primer cop d'ull, les boles d'aquesta imatge són grogues, vermelles i liles però en realitat són totes de color marró. Aquesta impactant il·lusió òptica que corre per la xarxa impedeix que ho puguem veure amb claredat per culpa de les franges de color blau, verd i vermell que divideixen les esferes. 
 
L'autor d'aquesta il·lusió òptica és David Novick, que confirma que totes les boles tenen la mateixa base de color i que l'efecte augmenta a mesura que es redueix la mida de la imatge. I com es veurien les esferes sense les franges? Ho podeu veure aquí.

