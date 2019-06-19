De quin color són les boles? La impactant il·lusió òptica que fa embogir les xarxes

A three-color confetti illusion with spheres, which appear to be yellowish, reddish, and purpleish but in fact have exactly the same light-brown base color (RGB 255,188,144). Shrinking the image increases the effect. Original png file is at https://t.co/6r2PMbLMJc. pic.twitter.com/ro1zpVxLm2— David Novick (@NovickProf) June 14, 2019
L'autor d'aquesta il·lusió òptica és David Novick, que confirma que totes les boles tenen la mateixa base de color i que l'efecte augmenta a mesura que es redueix la mida de la imatge. I com es veurien les esferes sense les franges? Ho podeu veure aquí.
Very nice! This neatly matches the original with the foreground stripes removed. pic.twitter.com/ZcwflVhj6O— David Novick (@NovickProf) June 15, 2019