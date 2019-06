Qui és l'ànima del nou anunci d'Estrella Damm?

Wow, can't believe I have just over a month left at Le Rêve! The past 5 years have been an absolute dream, thank you to all of the cast and crew for making this a truly incredible experience. It's been such a privilege and pleasure sharing the stage with each of you! Huge thanks to my family and friends for your unconditional love and support throughout this journey. So excited to start this new chapter!!! My last shows are September 29th, so please let me know if you'd like to come see the show before then! Much love ❤️ #lerevethedream #performing #synchronizedswimming

A post shared by Claire Friesen (@claire_friesen) on Aug 13, 2015 at 4:33pm PDT