VÍDEO Contundent missatge de Miley Cyrus després de patir un incident amb un fan a Barcelona

Al cap de pocs minuts, la imatge es feia viral i ha acabat aixecant molta polseguera a Twitter. Potser és per això que Miley Cyrus ha decidit pronunciar-se i deixar clara la seva opinió sobre el que va passar. Aquest és el tuit que ha escrit la cantant: "Ella pot vestir-se com vulgui. Pot ser verge. Pot haver mantingut relacions amb cinc persones diferents. Pot estar amb el seu marit. Pot estar amb la seva nòvia. Pot estar despullada. NO POT ser agafada sense el seu consentiment".
She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people.— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) 4 de juny de 2019
She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked.
She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontFuckWithMyFreedom pic.twitter.com/hBDzuflKF1