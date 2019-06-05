música

VÍDEO Contundent missatge de Miley Cyrus després de patir un incident amb un fan a Barcelona

L'artista, una de les més aclamades del Primavera Sound, ha reaccionat a través de les xarxes socials

| 05/06/2019 a les 18:45h
Arxivat a: Internet, xarxes socials, Primavera Sound, Miley Cyrus, música
Aquest passat cap de setmana, Miley Cyrus, una de les artistes més aclamades del Primavera Sound, va viure una desagradable situació quan abandonava l'hotel de Barcelona en el que estava allotjada amb la seva parella, Liam Hemsworth. Mentre caminava cap al cotxe, un fan la va agafar, la va estirar i li va fer un petó a la cara sense el seu consentiment.

Al cap de pocs minuts, la imatge es feia viral i ha acabat aixecant molta polseguera a Twitter. Potser és per això que Miley Cyrus ha decidit pronunciar-se i deixar clara la seva opinió sobre el que va passar. Aquest és el tuit que ha escrit la cantant: "Ella pot vestir-se com vulgui. Pot ser verge. Pot haver mantingut relacions amb cinc persones diferents. Pot estar amb el seu marit. Pot estar amb la seva nòvia. Pot estar despullada. NO POT ser agafada sense el seu consentiment".
 

