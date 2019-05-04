star wars

«May the 4th»: així celebra la xarxa el dia «Star Wars»

Des de fans fins a actors de les pel·lícules comparteixen el dia als seus perfils

| 04/05/2019 a les 15:16h
Arxivat a: Internet, May the 4th be with you, May the 4th, Star Wars, cinema
Celebració del dia Star Wars
Celebració del dia Star Wars | Twitter
Hi va haver un bon dia en què algú es va adonar que no calia buscar massa en el calendari per celebrar el dia mundial dedicat a Star Wars, la saga cinematogràfica creada per George Lucas que moltes generacions van créixer coneixent-la com La Guerra de les Galàxies.

El fenomen fan va trobar la fantàstica similitud fonètica entre el lema dels jedi ("que la força t'acompanyi") en anglès amb una data en concret: May the force sonava exactament com May the 4th. Això és 4 de maig, és a dir, aquest dissabte.

La xarxa no ha deixat passar aquest dia, i tot i que en cantons del planeta com el continent americà es lleven més tard, internet s'ha omplert de dedicatòries, fotografies i referències. Totes elles de fans, però també d'actors de l'equip de rodatge, com ho és el mateix Mark Hamill, el mític Luke Skywalker.
 

















NacióDigital
L'emergència habitacional s'enquista a Barcelona
L'emergència habitacional s'enquista a Barcelona | Adrià Costa

L'habitatge, sinònim d'emergència a Barcelona

04/05/2019
L'encariment dels preus, l'acció dels fons d'inversió, els desnonaments i la llista d'espera a la mesa d'emergència fan urgent l'impuls de mesures per garantir l'accés a l'habitatge
eleccions europees 2019
Comín, Ponsatí, Boye, Puigdemont, Trias i Talegón, avui a Brussel·les
Comín, Ponsatí, Boye, Puigdemont, Trias i Talegón, avui a Brussel·les | ACN

La decisió sobre la candidatura de Puigdemont queda en mans del Suprem

3 comentaris
04/05/2019
El tribunal contenciós administratiu de Madrid s'ha inhibit del cas sobre la candidatura europea de l'expresident de la Generalitat
judici de l'1-O
Marcel Mauri, aquest dissabte en l'acte d'Òmnium.
Marcel Mauri, aquest dissabte en l'acte d'Òmnium. | Òmnium

Òmnium demana a Sánchez que «dialogui» amb el 80% de catalans que vol una sortida «democràtica»

3 comentaris
04/05/2019
Marcel Mauri reclama al PSC que es mogui perquè l'Advocacia de l'Estat retiri "les acusacions contra Cuixart i la resta de presos polítics"
Reportatge
La maternitat, moment de risc per a les dones en l'àmbit laboral
La maternitat, moment de risc per a les dones en l'àmbit laboral | Bernat Cedó

Acomiadades per ser mares

1 comentari
04/05/2019
Dones discriminades a la feina a causa de la maternitat expliquen la seva experiència en un context en què a Catalunya han crescut un 46% les inspeccions laborals per qüestions relacionades amb el gènere
empresaris
La pugna per la successió de Miquel Valls arriba al tram final.
La pugna per la successió de Miquel Valls arriba al tram final. | ACN

Així preparen les candidatures a la Cambra el tram final de la campanya

04/05/2019
Les cinc candidatures s'aboquen a la màxima participació dels potencials 423.000 votants, que serà l'element decisiu de les eleccions camerals
perfil
Jaume Planella , nou arquebisbe de Tarragona, durant la roda de premsa d'aquest dissabte.
Jaume Planella , nou arquebisbe de Tarragona, durant la roda de premsa d'aquest dissabte. | ACN

​Joan Planellas, l'arquebisbe que es va enfrontar a Boadella per una estelada

04/05/2019
El nomenament d'un sacerdot de línia catalanista enfurisma els sectors més conservadors de l'Església
Més notícies