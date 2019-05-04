«May the 4th»: així celebra la xarxa el dia «Star Wars»

El fenomen fan va trobar la fantàstica similitud fonètica entre el lema dels jedi ("que la força t'acompanyi") en anglès amb una data en concret: May the force sonava exactament com May the 4th. Això és 4 de maig, és a dir, aquest dissabte.
La xarxa no ha deixat passar aquest dia, i tot i que en cantons del planeta com el continent americà es lleven més tard, internet s'ha omplert de dedicatòries, fotografies i referències. Totes elles de fans, però també d'actors de l'equip de rodatge, com ho és el mateix Mark Hamill, el mític Luke Skywalker.
May The Fourth Bewitch You— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 4 de maig de 2019
Now this is p̶o̶d̶r̶a̶c̶i̶n̶g̶ gaming. Celebrate #StarWarsDay with deals on modern favorites and classic Star Wars games: https://t.co/O5CmyXL6f9 #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/krVlRDrtps— Star Wars (@starwars) 4 de maig de 2019
Hoy es ese día en que te apetece revisionar todo #StarWars. Feliz #MayThe4thBeWithYou y a disfrutar de este #StarWarsDay✌️ pic.twitter.com/3dDDZsMMIl— Daniel Perez (@Mangrii) 4 de maig de 2019
Just looking out the window at this very early morning moon still in the sky...#MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay #Naas #Kildare #Ireland pic.twitter.com/XsZAseHRdY— IrishMJ (@IrishMJ) 4 de maig de 2019
Happy Star Wars Day! #maythe4thbewithyou #starwarsday https://t.co/jWpOQnONMx pic.twitter.com/pc0V5n0Jsi— James Craig 🏴 (@jamesacraig) 4 de maig de 2019
Imagine #StarWarsBattlefrontII being broken on #StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/yl14rpYvWp— MΛRK (@MarkGambit87) 4 de maig de 2019
Happy #StarWarsDay, friends. pic.twitter.com/G7hecaozHi— Benjamin Boraghi (@BBoraghi) 4 de maig de 2019
#StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/yXeNzZ1sXH— 𝑙𝑎𝑢 𝑙𝑜𝑣𝑒𝑠 𝑗𝑒𝑛 #Kingdom (@acciocliffxrd_) 4 de maig de 2019
Happy #StarWarsDay !#MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/mcgB5XIv8r— Ben Littlefield (@BLittlefield452) 4 de maig de 2019
Hoy es el día de Star Wars— A Vuela Pluma (@wizboots) 4 de maig de 2019
Today is the day of Star Wars
May the Force be with you #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay @StarWarsSpain @starwars pic.twitter.com/YvZ552z7pY
#StarWarsDay#MayThe4thBeWithYou— Kapibara (@Hydrochoreus) 4 de maig de 2019
Niech Gwiezdne Wojny zawsze będą w naszych sercach, podobnie jak aktorzy, którzy w nich zagrali. pic.twitter.com/kWc2nwepYZ
Marketing done right!#MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #StarWarsDay2019 #StarWars pic.twitter.com/sM0zJh9JyU— Michael Clarke (@Mr_Mike_Clarke) 4 de maig de 2019
Happy Star Wars Day from Jeff Vader and the crew!#maythefourthbewithyou #StarWarsDay2019 pic.twitter.com/puk03gzkg2— Ragdoll ساره (@MaudreyHepburn) 4 de maig de 2019
It’s started....the first characters are going on parade in town #MayTheForceBeWithYou #StarWarsDay2019 #Marvel #BathisBuzzing pic.twitter.com/XB45qE0Lr3— TheBathLandlady (@TheBathLandlady) 4 de maig de 2019
#StarWarsDay2019 pic.twitter.com/ZEjgEDjG67— Jenny M (@miss_jennjenn) 4 de maig de 2019
Happy #StarWarsDay2019 pic.twitter.com/46n1efklWH— 💙Sheila 💙 (@SheilaB70934144) 4 de maig de 2019