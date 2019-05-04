«May the 4th»: així celebra la xarxa el dia «Star Wars»

May The Fourth Bewitch You — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 4 de maig de 2019

Hi va haver un bon dia en què algú es va adonar que no calia buscar massa en el calendari per celebrar el dia mundial dedicat a Star Wars, la saga cinematogràfica creada per George Lucas que moltes generacions van créixer coneixent-la com La Guerra de les Galàxies.El fenomen fan va trobar la fantàstica similitud fonètica entre el lema dels jedi ("que la força t'acompanyi") en anglès amb una data en concret: May the force sonava exactament com May the 4th. Això és 4 de maig, és a dir, aquest dissabte.La xarxa no ha deixat passar aquest dia, i tot i que en cantons del planeta com el continent americà es lleven més tard, internet s'ha omplert de dedicatòries, fotografies i referències. Totes elles de fans, però també d'actors de l'equip de rodatge, com ho és el mateix Mark Hamill, el mític Luke Skywalker.