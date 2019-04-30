sèries

FOTOS Els actors de «The Big Bang Theory» s'emocionen en l'últim dia de rodatge

La sèrie tancarà per sempre després de 12 temporades

| 01/05/2019 a les 14:41h
Arxivat a: Internet, The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons, Leonard Hofstader, Sheldon Cooper
The Big Bang Theory tanca les seves portes després de dotze temporades i més de deu anys en antena. La carismàtica sèrie finalitzarà aquest 2019, quan només li queden cinc capítols per estrenar-se. Sheldon, Leonard, Penny, Howard, Rajesh, Amy i Bernadette diuen adéu després de ser líders d'audiència i guanyar diversos premis al llarg de tota la seva trajectòria, en especial Jim Parsons, l'actor que encarna Sheldon.

Els actors i actrius han rodat les últimes sèries de la temporada final i han penjat emotives fotografies a les xarxes socials per voler compartir amb els seus fans els últims moments gravant. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

knock, knock, knock, thank you... Thank you, apartment 4A, for being a home to so many dreams come true, to so many friendships made. And thank YOU, ALL of you - yes, YOU, reading this right NOW! As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been. But the words “love” and “gratitude” come to mind... so love and gratitude to all of you. ALL of you. Thank you. ❤️ (oh! and happy birthday to @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and @kunalkarmanayyar - talk about good timing... may your next 12 years be as vibrant and wonderful as the last 12 years in which i’ve had the pleasure to know and work with you both 🎉)

A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on


 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Final group scene 💕 That’s a wrap 😭 @bigbangtheory_cbs

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) on


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Leonard Hofstadter, PhD.

A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Goodnight, Pasadena. ❤️ @bigbangtheory_cbs

A post shared by Melissa Rauch (@themelissarauch) on


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Goodnight from stage 25. @bigbangtheory_cbs

A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on

Més notícies