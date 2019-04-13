Retiren del mercat una hamaca per haver causat la mort de 30 nadons

En concret, les fatalitats han passat quan els nadons s'han girat dins l'hamaca i s'han provocat situacions d'asfixia, sense estar lligats amb les corretges. Aquestes situacions han passat quan els nadons tenien més de tres mesos.
If your child is 3 months or older, or if your child can roll, stop using your Fisher-Price Rock ‘N Play. 10 deaths since 2015 occurred when infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, while unrestrained. Learn more: https://t.co/Df5j3wzNkn pic.twitter.com/bKL4CK5mod— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) 10 d’abril de 2019
La comissió alerta que s'ha de deixar d'utilitzar de manera immediata a tot al món i calcula que poden haver-hi fins a cinc milions d'hamaques arreu. Per la seva banda, el gerent de Fisher Price ha anunciat que la companyia retornarà l'import del producte als consumidors o els farà un val de compra.
Putting safety first, in partnership with the CPSC, Fisher-Price issued a voluntary recall of our Rock ‘n Play Sleepers. All product use should be discontinued. Learn more at https://t.co/7D8jTEmLxs pic.twitter.com/EqkWW4QXjl— Fisher-Price® (@FisherPrice) 12 d’abril de 2019