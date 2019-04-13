seguretat

Retiren del mercat una hamaca per haver causat la mort de 30 nadons

L'empresa Fisher Price ha anunciat que retornarà els diners als consumidors

| 13/04/2019 a les 17:40h
L'empresa Fisher Price de joguines i productes per a infants ha retirat del mercat l'hamaca per a nadons "Rock' n Play". La decisió ha estat voluntària després que la Comissió de Seguretat dels Productes de Consum nord-americana ha vinculat la mort de 30 nadons en els últims deu anys mentre hi dormien. 

En concret, les fatalitats han passat quan els nadons s'han girat dins l'hamaca i s'han provocat situacions d'asfixia, sense estar lligats amb les corretges. Aquestes situacions han passat quan els nadons tenien més de tres mesos. 
 
La comissió alerta que s'ha de deixar d'utilitzar de manera immediata a tot al món i calcula que poden haver-hi fins a cinc milions d'hamaques arreu. Per la seva banda, el gerent de Fisher Price ha anunciat que la companyia retornarà l'import del producte als consumidors o els farà un val de compra.
 

