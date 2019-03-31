viral

FOTOS I VÍDEOS Avui fa 80 anys un dels superherois més famosos del planeta: Batman

La xarxa s'ha omplert de felicitacions i DC Comics prepara diversos especials

31/03/2019
Batman celebra avui 80 anys
Batman celebra avui 80 anys | Europa Press
El superheroi més ric del món, el cavaller negre, l'home de les tenebres, el vigilant de Gotham City, Batman, celebra avui 80 anys. El trepidant personatge de DC Comics (l'eterna rival de Marvel i creadora d'altres superherois mítics com Superman, Wonder Woman o Green Lantern) va ser creat el març del 1939 tot i que no va aparèixer en una publicació fins al maig d'aquell mateix any.
  Milers de capítols de còmics, centenars de remakes i desenes de pel·lícules, tant les més famoses de Christopher Nolan, passant per les adaptacions anteriors com les de Tim Burton, desgranen un llegat conegut per tot el planeta. Videojocs, joguines i infinitat d'objectes de col·leccionista també són part de la història de Batman.


DC està desplegant un sentit homenatge en el 80è aniversari de Batman, amb diversos missatges especials, còmics que ho celebren i recopilant els moments clau de la història del protector de Gotham.
 

La xarxa s'ha volgut sumar a la festa i durant tota la jornada està regalant sentits homenatges al superheroi a través de missatges, recopilatoris, vídeos o imatges.
 
 
 
 

