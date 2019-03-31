FOTOS I VÍDEOS Avui fa 80 anys un dels superherois més famosos del planeta: Batman

Milers de capítols de còmics, centenars de remakes i desenes de pel·lícules, tant les més famoses de Christopher Nolan, passant per les adaptacions anteriors com les de Tim Burton, desgranen un llegat conegut per tot el planeta. Videojocs, joguines i infinitat d'objectes de col·leccionista també són part de la història de Batman.
To celebrate #Batman80 today, we have an extensive collection of FREE Batman content, today only! Also, for a limited time only (3/29 - 4/04) #DCUNIVERSE has a special offer. Get your first month of DCU for just $0.80. Sign up at https://t.co/nBgu8DGVvq #LongLiveTheBat pic.twitter.com/INMuRyn9Px— DC Universe (@TheDCUniverse) 30 de març de 2019
DC està desplegant un sentit homenatge en el 80è aniversari de Batman, amb diversos missatges especials, còmics que ho celebren i recopilant els moments clau de la història del protector de Gotham.
Happy birthday, Batman! And thanks for the beautiful cake, @therealbluprint & @sugar_monsterr! #Batman80 #LongLiveTheBat pic.twitter.com/l7A2ahbRBS— DC (@DCComics) 30 de març de 2019
La xarxa s'ha volgut sumar a la festa i durant tota la jornada està regalant sentits homenatges al superheroi a través de missatges, recopilatoris, vídeos o imatges.
tfw you throw a party and everybody shows up! Make sure to grab your spot at the #DCWonderCon #Batman80 panel — 3:30PM in North 200B #LongLiveTheBat pic.twitter.com/9WJxHtACyl— DC (@DCComics) 30 de març de 2019
Batman fa 80 anys. I els porta francament bé #batman80 pic.twitter.com/cGmDVRyW7w— Pep Prieto (@PepPrieto) 31 de març de 2019
It's time to boogie in the Batcave. #Batman80 #LongLiveTheBat pic.twitter.com/CfTPRtW7EU— DC (@DCComics) 31 de març de 2019
🦇 This is the Legend of the Dark Knight. 🦇 #Gotham #Batman80 pic.twitter.com/sKF5KvAVsw— Gotham (@Gotham) 28 de març de 2019
Happy Birthday, Batman! Thank you for being such a huge part of my life. Whenever I sent up the signal...you always answered the call. I hope I made you proud. #Batman80 pic.twitter.com/QQpURwpbmS— Will Friedle (@willfriedle) 30 de març de 2019
¿Cuál es tu #Batman favorito del cine?— Revista Empire (@RevistaEmpire) 30 de març de 2019
1- #AdamWest
2- #MichaelKeaton
3- #ValKilmer
4- #GeorgeClooney
5- #ChristianBale
6- #BenAffleck #LongLiveTheBat #LargaVidaABatman #Batman80 pic.twitter.com/wKzj4Gwmq0