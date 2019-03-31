FOTOS I VÍDEOS Avui fa 80 anys un dels superherois més famosos del planeta: Batman

To celebrate #Batman80 today, we have an extensive collection of FREE Batman content, today only! Also, for a limited time only (3/29 - 4/04) #DCUNIVERSE has a special offer. Get your first month of DCU for just $0.80. Sign up at https://t.co/nBgu8DGVvq #LongLiveTheBat pic.twitter.com/INMuRyn9Px — DC Universe (@TheDCUniverse) 30 de març de 2019

El superheroi més ric del món, el cavaller negre, l'home de les tenebres, el vigilant de Gotham City, Batman, celebra avui 80 anys. El trepidant personatge de DC Comics (l'eterna rival de Marvel i creadora d'altres superherois mítics com Superman, Wonder Woman o Green Lantern) va ser creat el març del 1939 tot i que no va aparèixer en una publicació fins al maig d'aquell mateix any.Milers de capítols de còmics, centenars de remakes i desenes de pel·lícules, tant les més famoses de Christopher Nolan, passant per les adaptacions anteriors com les de Tim Burton, desgranen un llegat conegut per tot el planeta. Videojocs, joguines i infinitat d'objectes de col·leccionista també són part de la història de Batman.DC està desplegant un sentit homenatge en el 80è aniversari de Batman, amb diversos missatges especials, còmics que ho celebren i recopilant els moments clau de la història del protector de Gotham.La xarxa s'ha volgut sumar a la festa i durant tota la jornada està regalant sentits homenatges al superheroi a través de missatges, recopilatoris, vídeos o imatges.