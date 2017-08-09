El repte mundial de «Joc de trons» per promocionar el final de la sèrie

De fet, tres d'ells ja han estat descoberts; un a Suècia, l'altre al Regne Unit i un altre a Espanya. El tron anglès anomenat "The Forest" s'havia col·locat al bosc de Puzzlewood, el suec, que era el tron del Nord, havia estat posat a la localitat de Björkliden, mentre que l'espanyol, "Throne of Joy", s'ha instal·lat al castell d'Atienza, a Guadalajara.
El tron que està portant més de corcoll els afeccionats és el que s'anomena "Valyria", que estaria suposadament en un congost d'una zona desèrtica. El següent tron que s'ha de buscar és el dels Targaryen, que s'ubicaria al Brasil, segons les pistes facilitades.
