Sèries

El repte mundial de «Joc de trons» per promocionar el final de la sèrie

El primer capítol de la darrera temporada arriba el proper 14 d'abril

| 24/03/2019 a les 17:18h
Arxivat a: Societat, Joc de Trons, Suècia, Regne Unit, Espanya, sèrie, trons
La sèrie "Joc de trons" ha proposat un repte als seus fans per tal de promocionar el seu final, que es començarà a emetre el proper 14 d'abril. Els responsables de la popular producció han repartit pel món un total de sis trons de ferro per tal que siguin localitzats pels seus seguidors. Amb el nom "A la recerca del tron", la sèrie ha fet públiques les localitzacions de quatre trons, i han donat pistes d'on es podrien trobar.

De fet, tres d'ells ja han estat descoberts; un a Suècia, l'altre al Regne Unit i un altre a Espanya. El tron anglès anomenat "The Forest" s'havia col·locat al bosc de Puzzlewood, el suec, que era el tron del Nord, havia estat posat a la localitat de Björkliden, mentre que l'espanyol, "Throne of Joy", s'ha instal·lat al castell d'Atienza, a Guadalajara.

El tron que està portant més de corcoll els afeccionats és el que s'anomena "Valyria", que estaria suposadament en un congost d'una zona desèrtica. El següent tron que s'ha de buscar és el dels Targaryen, que s'ubicaria al Brasil, segons les pistes facilitades.

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Canal Digital
Una abella
Una abella | PIxabay

Les abelles poden sumar i restar

Un estudi arriba a unes sorprenents conclusions
El Seat León lidera el rànquing de cotxes més venuts a l'Estat
El Seat León lidera el rànquing de cotxes més venuts a l'Estat | NacióMotor

Aquests són els 10 cotxes més venuts el 2018

Les matriculacions de turismes a Catalunya cauen un 2,8% durant l'any passat
Greta Thunberg, davant del Parlament suec
Greta Thunberg, davant del Parlament suec | Twitter

VÍDEO El missatge colpidor d'una nena sacseja la cimera mundial del canvi climàtic

Amb només 15 anys, Greta Thunberg ha aconseguit que el seu discurs faci la volta al món
La misteriosa daina blanca dels Aiguamolls
La misteriosa daina blanca dels Aiguamolls | Josep Espigulé

FOTOS El misteri de la daina blanca dels Aiguamolls de l'Empordà

Sorprenent troballa dels Agents Rurals mentre feien el cens a la zona
Una copa de vi
Una copa de vi | Pixabays

​Un got de vi al dia... sí o no?

El catedràtic en Medicina Preventiva i Salut Pública i professor de la Universitat de Navarra, Miguel Ángel Martínez-González, ens dona la resposta
Un gos que va participar en l'experiment de la Universitat d'Emory
Un gos que va participar en l'experiment de la Universitat d'Emory | Gregory Berns / Universitat d'Emory

Així processen les paraules els gossos

Revelador estudi de la Universitat d'Emory
Més notícies
NacióDigital
Barcelona: habitatge
Grups criminals venen claus de pisos ocupats
Grups criminals venen claus de pisos ocupats | Adrià Costa

El negoci de la misèria: 700 euros per les claus d'un pis ocupat a Barcelona

24/03/2019
NacióDigital ha investigat durant dos mesos la venda il·legal d'habitatges buits a persones en situació d'emergència habitacional i ha contactat amb un dels grups criminals que se'n lucra
Barcelona: habitatge
Veïns de Nou Barris han recorregut a aquesta via per manca d'alternatives
Veïns de Nou Barris han recorregut a aquesta via per manca d'alternatives | Adrià Costa

«Qui no ha comprat mai les claus d'un pis ocupat?»: així és una assemblea d'afectats a Nou Barris

24/03/2019
Els intermediaris que fan negoci amb immobles ocupats capten persones en situació de vulnerabilitat: aquesta és una pràctica habitual a Barcelona, especialment a les zones amb renda més baixa
Judici de l'1-O
Agents de la Guàrdia Civil, en l'operatiu contra l'1-O a Sant Julià de Ramis
Agents de la Guàrdia Civil, en l'operatiu contra l'1-O a Sant Julià de Ramis | Carles Palacio

Observadors internacionals, Mossos i guàrdies civils marquen la setena setmana del judici

24/03/2019
Felix von Grundberg, socialdemòcrata alemany, i Manon Masse, diputada independentista quebequesa, declaren dimecres davant del Suprem
Judici de l'1-O
El tribunal del Suprem que jutja els líders de l'1-O.
El tribunal del Suprem que jutja els líders de l'1-O. | ACN

Aquest és el poder que té Marchena

1 comentari
24/03/2019
Vuit preguntes amb resposta per entendre els engranatges de la Sala Segona del Tribunal Suprem, que decidirà la sentència sobre els líders independentistes
eleccions espanyoles 28-A
Albano Dante Fachin serà el cap de llista del Front Republicà el 28-A
Albano Dante Fachin serà el cap de llista del Front Republicà el 28-A | ACN

El defensor del 3-O que no accepta «xantatges» del PSOE: així pensa Albano Dante Fachin

24/03/2019
L'exsecretari general de Podem a Catalunya encapçalarà la llista del Front Republicà amb l'objectiu de "bloquejar" el Congrés del Diputats
SEXE, POSTUREIG I REGGAETON
Una copa menstrual
Una copa menstrual | Pixabay

Sortir de copes o recordar que nosaltres menstruem

24/03/2019
«Encara no hem aconseguit que la menstruació deixi de ser un tabú envoltat de tòpics i mites ni sentir-nos lliures amb el nostre cos i la nostra sexualitat»
Més notícies