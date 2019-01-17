fotografia

Les 10 fotografies més impressionants del concurs d'Instagram de National Geographic

La iniciativa rep una allau de propostes a la xarxa

| 07/03/2019 a les 12:00h
Especial: A la xarxa
Arxivat a: Societat, Instagram, National Geographic, fotografia, fauna, flora
Un concurs de fotografia a Instagram impulsat pel compte oficial de National Geographic va animar els usuaris a compartir les seves fotografies més impressionants de fauna i flora del nostre planeta, amb el pretext de celebrar més de 100 milions de seguidors que la marca va assolir a la xarxa social.

En només 24 hores, la revista va rebre més de 94.000 mencions amb l'etiqueta #natgeo100contest i l'equip de National Geographic es va haver de posar a la feina per reduir les opcions a les 10 imatges més impactants. La decisió final, però, la van deixar per als més de 100 milions de seguidors, a qui se'ls va demanar que votessin la favorita, que esdevindria la guanyadora. 

El primer lloc se'l va emportar Ketan Khambhatta, per una foto presa a la reserva nacional Masai Mara, a Kènia. El premi va ser un viatge amb National Geographic a fer un safari fotogràfic a Tanzània valorat en més de 10.000 dòlars. 

A continuació, la foto guanyadora i la resta de finalistes:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The great migration #natgeo100contest

Una publicación compartida de K e t a n K h a m b h a t t a (@ketankhambhatta) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations to @natgeo for reaching 100 million followers. To celebrate I am posting my most Nat Geo inspired photo for the #natgeo100contest . I took this portrait of a #whaleshark surrounded by #sardines off of #mafiaisland #tanzania . This particular individual had a large but healed over sharkbite wound on its right pectoral fin which made it very distinctive. It also had a very curious personality and would actually change direction to swim directly over and investigate our boat. I tagged and observed this individual come back to this site for several years. For this shot I love the way the surface and the swirling school of sardines naturally frame the #shark. There is a great amount of movement in this still image. Whale sharks are a combination of size, power, and grace dressed up in a exotic pattern of spots. Their docile dispositions make them easily approachable. They have become a superstar of the marine #ecotourism industry and seeing them impresses everyone lucky enough to get in the water with them. #nature #naturephotography #wildlife #wildlifephotography #underwater #underwaterphotography #sharkdiving #africa #eastafrica #indianocean #fish #bigfish #spots #sharks #whalesharks #underwaterworld #sealife #seacreatures #underthesea #natgeoyourshot #snorkeling #natgeowild #aquaticadigital

Una publicación compartida de Matt Potenski (@shark8matt) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One of my favorite images captured this year so far, I’m reposting this for the #natgeo100contest Congrats on all that you do, Natgeo! Keep it up! I think this photo perfectly captures the drama of predator/prey interactions; life or death for both animals can hinge on each hunt and each escape. Though it looks like the egret has a sure meal, this frog actually got away! #egret #greategret #frog #nature_sultans #allnatureshots #wildlifeonearth #wildlifeplanet #animalelite #splendid_animals #exclusive_wildlife #nature_perfection #wildlifephotographic #wildlife_supreme #wildplanetphotomag #photoarena_nature #animalfanatics #wildlife #wildlifephotography #nature #naturephotography #natgeo #natgeowild #floridawildlife #florida #nikon #birds #birdsofinstagram #ribbit #frogsleapwinery

Una publicación compartida de Frank Haluska (@fshaluska) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here I share again my most loved photograph, which brought to my entire instagram blog many interesting followers💫 These curious lambs are the little part of the huge animal market in Marneuli, Georgia. The market is divided into three parts: The horses' part, the sheep part and the cows' part. This rainy and cloudy day was the first day for me to be there and to see animal market at all. Shooting by shooting, slow by slow I got to this car and noticed those two lambs, sleeping inside cosily, then noticed this red leather armchair and started shooting untill the lambs woke up and I appeared in the car, ending up with this alive, true, sad and beautiful story 🌾🌺🌾#natgeo100contest

Una publicación compartida de Khatiani (@khatia.ni) el

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Canal Digital
Una abella
Una abella | PIxabay

Les abelles poden sumar i restar

Un estudi arriba a unes sorprenents conclusions
El Seat León lidera el rànquing de cotxes més venuts a l'Estat
El Seat León lidera el rànquing de cotxes més venuts a l'Estat | NacióMotor

Aquests són els 10 cotxes més venuts el 2018

Les matriculacions de turismes a Catalunya cauen un 2,8% durant l'any passat
Greta Thunberg, davant del Parlament suec
Greta Thunberg, davant del Parlament suec | Twitter

VÍDEO El missatge colpidor d'una nena sacseja la cimera mundial del canvi climàtic

Amb només 15 anys, Greta Thunberg ha aconseguit que el seu discurs faci la volta al món
La misteriosa daina blanca dels Aiguamolls
La misteriosa daina blanca dels Aiguamolls | Josep Espigulé

FOTOS El misteri de la daina blanca dels Aiguamolls de l'Empordà

Sorprenent troballa dels Agents Rurals mentre feien el cens a la zona
Una copa de vi
Una copa de vi | Pixabays

​Un got de vi al dia... sí o no?

El catedràtic en Medicina Preventiva i Salut Pública i professor de la Universitat de Navarra, Miguel Ángel Martínez-González, ens dona la resposta
Un gos que va participar en l'experiment de la Universitat d'Emory
Un gos que va participar en l'experiment de la Universitat d'Emory | Gregory Berns / Universitat d'Emory

Així processen les paraules els gossos

Revelador estudi de la Universitat d'Emory
Més notícies
NacióDigital
judici de l'1-O
Sebastián Trapote, durant la seva declaració al Tribunal Suprem
Sebastián Trapote, durant la seva declaració al Tribunal Suprem

El cap de la Policia Nacional revela que l'1-O van «substituir» els Mossos per la seva «passivitat»

07/03/2019
Sebastián Trapote assegura que van haver d'activar el pla B perquè el dispositiu de la policia catalana era "ineficaç" i que els ciutadans van actuar amb una "altra virulència" organitzada
Judici de l'1-O
L'excap dels Mossos d'Esquadra Josep Lluís Trapero, a l'entrada de l'Audiència Nacional.
L'excap dels Mossos d'Esquadra Josep Lluís Trapero, a l'entrada de l'Audiència Nacional. | ACN

El Suprem cita Trapero per declarar com a testimoni el 14 de març

07/03/2019
El mateix dia estan cridats a testificar Carles Viver i Pi-Sunyer, Josep Maria Jové i l'exjutge i exsenador Santi Vidal
EN DIRECTE
Imatge il·lustrativa

VÍDEO EN DIRECTE La quarta setmana de judici

07/03/2019
Segueix en directe la sessió del judici de l'1-O
EN DIRECTE

El judici, minut a minut

1 comentari
07/03/2019
Tota la informació relacionada amb judici contra l'independentisme
La caverna, a judici
Manifestants davant la conselleria d'Economia el 20 de setembre del 2017
Manifestants davant la conselleria d'Economia el 20 de setembre del 2017 | Adrià Costa

L’horror

07/03/2019
La premsa madrilenya es deleix amb la història de terror de Montserrat del Toro i la converteix en màrtir vivent que demostra el salvatgisme català
Més notícies