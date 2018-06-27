meteorologia

VÍDEOS Les al·lucinants imatges de la glaçada als Estats Units que deixen tothom bocabadat

Algunes regions han registrat temperatures inferiors a 34 graus, un rècord històric

| 30/01/2019 a les 14:09h
Especial: A la xarxa
Arxivat a: Societat, gel, Estats Units, glaçades, temps, neu
Les imatges dels Estats Units glaçats corren per les xarxes socials. Segons recull RAC1, al centreoest d'aquest país s'han registrat temperatures inferiors a 34 graus, una glaçada històrica. A Chicago feia anys que no baixaven tant les temperatures, i en alguns punts s'esperen temperatures de -45ºC, fet que no es dona ni tan sols al pol sud. Alguns mitjans s'han fet ressò de les al·lucinants imatges de neu i glaç.
   
 
 
 
 

