VÍDEO L'emocionant sorpresa de Bradley Cooper en un concert de Lady Gaga

So @DCfilmgirl and I are in Vegas for the @ladygaga Enigma show and Bradley Cooper just jumped on stage to do “Shallow” live!!! Insane!!! pic.twitter.com/4iYbs61t6q — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) 27 de gener de 2019

Here’s another part when Cooper first took the stage to sing “Shallow” with Lady Gaga at her Enigma show!!! What an amazing show. Cooper was sitting right behind us. We said hi a couple times. I was wearing a Jackson Maine shirt. Wow. Amazing seeing them do that live. @DCfilmgirl pic.twitter.com/kKhRB4aEEU — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) 27 de gener de 2019

Nou episodi de l'idil·li musical que estan vivint Bradley Cooper i Lady Gaga. L'actor i director, nominat als Oscars per la pel·lícula A Star is Born que co-protagonitza amb la cantant, va donar una emocionant sorpresa a Gaga en el seu concert de Las Vegas.Cooper va aparèixer per sorpresa a l'escenari per interpretar la cançó més famosa del nou film, Shallow, amb la que Lady Gaga es va emocionar. La cantant va guanyar el Globus d'Or com a millor intèrpret per a la cançó i té la nominació als Oscars com a millor cançó.La química entre els dos ha estat palesa des de l'inici de la promoció de la pel·lícula, un èxit de taquilla sense cap mena de dubte. Gaga, que té un show permanent a Las Vegas, s'ha mostrat molt agraïda per Cooper, qui la va seleccionar per al film, dirigit precisament per ell mateix.Aquí podeu veure sencera l'actuació: