música

VÍDEO L'emocionant sorpresa de Bradley Cooper en un concert de Lady Gaga

L'actor i director està nominat als Oscars per la pel·lícula que co-protagonitza amb la cantant

| 28/01/2019 a les 20:09h
Arxivat a: Internet, A Star is Born, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Shallow
Nou episodi de l'idil·li musical que estan vivint Bradley Cooper i Lady Gaga. L'actor i director, nominat als Oscars per la pel·lícula A Star is Born que co-protagonitza amb la cantant, va donar una emocionant sorpresa a Gaga en el seu concert de Las Vegas.
  Cooper va aparèixer per sorpresa a l'escenari per interpretar la cançó més famosa del nou film, Shallow, amb la que Lady Gaga es va emocionar. La cantant va guanyar el Globus d'Or com a millor intèrpret per a la cançó i té la nominació als Oscars com a millor cançó.
 
La química entre els dos ha estat palesa des de l'inici de la promoció de la pel·lícula, un èxit de taquilla sense cap mena de dubte. Gaga, que té un show permanent a Las Vegas, s'ha mostrat molt agraïda per Cooper, qui la va seleccionar per al film, dirigit precisament per ell mateix.

Aquí podeu veure sencera l'actuació:

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Canal Digital
El Seat León lidera el rànquing de cotxes més venuts a l'Estat
El Seat León lidera el rànquing de cotxes més venuts a l'Estat | NacióMotor

Aquests són els 10 cotxes més venuts el 2018

Les matriculacions de turismes a Catalunya cauen un 2,8% durant l'any passat
Greta Thunberg, davant del Parlament suec
Greta Thunberg, davant del Parlament suec | Twitter

VÍDEO El missatge colpidor d'una nena sacseja la cimera mundial del canvi climàtic

Amb només 15 anys, Greta Thunberg ha aconseguit que el seu discurs faci la volta al món
La misteriosa daina blanca dels Aiguamolls
La misteriosa daina blanca dels Aiguamolls | Josep Espigulé

FOTOS El misteri de la daina blanca dels Aiguamolls de l'Empordà

Sorprenent troballa dels Agents Rurals mentre feien el cens a la zona
Una copa de vi
Una copa de vi | Pixabays

​Un got de vi al dia... sí o no?

El catedràtic en Medicina Preventiva i Salut Pública i professor de la Universitat de Navarra, Miguel Ángel Martínez-González, ens dona la resposta
Un gos que va participar en l'experiment de la Universitat d'Emory
Un gos que va participar en l'experiment de la Universitat d'Emory | Gregory Berns / Universitat d'Emory

Així processen les paraules els gossos

Revelador estudi de la Universitat d'Emory
Dues joves, amb els seus telèfons mòbils
Dues joves, amb els seus telèfons mòbils | Adrià Costa

Vols deixar de rebre trucades publicitàries? La solució és molt senzilla

1 comentari
La mesura és gratuïta i de fàcil accés
Més notícies
NacióDigital
Procés català
Un milió de persones van omplir l'Onze de Setembre la Diagonal de Barcelona
Un milió de persones van omplir l'Onze de Setembre la Diagonal de Barcelona | Adrià Costa

Què se n'ha fet de la unilateralitat? Així l'aborden partits i entitats independentistes

28/01/2019
El PDECat, ERC i la Crida prioritzen el referèndum "efectiu i vinculant" i no la descarten però la releguen, la CUP vol desobediència i Òmnium eixamplar la base. Només l'ANC aposta per usar-la i aplicar d'immediat el mandat de l'1-O
pressupostos 2019
El vicepresident Pere Aragonès, Meritxell Masó i Albert Castellanos reunits amb Jéssica Albiach i David Cid el passat 29 de novembre
El vicepresident Pere Aragonès, Meritxell Masó i Albert Castellanos reunits amb Jéssica Albiach i David Cid el passat 29 de novembre | ACN

En precampanya, a les portes del Suprem... i sense pressupostos

28/01/2019
A quatre mesos de les municipals i europees, ni la Generalitat, ni l'Estat ni l'Ajuntament de Barcelona tenen garantida l'aprovació dels comptes
judici de l'1-O
Manifestació per reclamar la llibertat dels presos polítics
Manifestació per reclamar la llibertat dels presos polítics | Adrià Costa

El Suprem justifica la presó dels líders del procés perquè s'ha incrementat el risc de fuga

1 comentari
28/01/2019
L'alt tribunal diu que la situació dels presos polítics no és comparable amb la del diputat kurd Selahattin Demirtas
conflicte Tax-VTC
Els VTC, ocupant la Diagonal dies anteriors
Els VTC, ocupant la Diagonal dies anteriors | ACN

Els treballadors dels VTC acceptarien els 15 minuts de precontractació després de reunir-se amb Calvet

28/01/2019
María José Delgado, una de les tres representats present, assegura que el departament els ha traslladat que "no hi ha motivació" per espaiar-ho fins a l'hora
Barcelona: LGTBI
Els manifestants han deixat missatges de solidaritat a les parets del Centre LGTBI
Els manifestants han deixat missatges de solidaritat a les parets del Centre LGTBI | Andreu Merino

«No passaran», el missatge del col·lectiu LGTBI de Barcelona al feixisme i l'homofòbia

28/01/2019
L'alcaldessa de Barcelona anuncia accions legals contra els responsables de l'atac a l'equipament la nit del 26 al 27 de gener
canet rock 2019
Canet Rock de l'edició 2018
Canet Rock de l'edició 2018 | Adolescents.cat

El Canet Rock presenta el cartell de la seva desena edició trepitjant fort

28/01/2019
L’edició d’enguany arriba carregada de la millor música dels Països Catalans: La Casa Azul, Suu, La Pegatina, Els Catarres, ítaca Band...
Més notícies