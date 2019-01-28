VÍDEO L'emocionant sorpresa de Bradley Cooper en un concert de Lady Gaga

Cooper va aparèixer per sorpresa a l'escenari per interpretar la cançó més famosa del nou film, Shallow, amb la que Lady Gaga es va emocionar. La cantant va guanyar el Globus d'Or com a millor intèrpret per a la cançó i té la nominació als Oscars com a millor cançó.
So @DCfilmgirl and I are in Vegas for the @ladygaga Enigma show and Bradley Cooper just jumped on stage to do “Shallow” live!!! Insane!!! pic.twitter.com/4iYbs61t6q— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) 27 de gener de 2019
Here’s another part when Cooper first took the stage to sing “Shallow” with Lady Gaga at her Enigma show!!! What an amazing show. Cooper was sitting right behind us. We said hi a couple times. I was wearing a Jackson Maine shirt. Wow. Amazing seeing them do that live. @DCfilmgirl pic.twitter.com/kKhRB4aEEU— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) 27 de gener de 2019
La química entre els dos ha estat palesa des de l'inici de la promoció de la pel·lícula, un èxit de taquilla sense cap mena de dubte. Gaga, que té un show permanent a Las Vegas, s'ha mostrat molt agraïda per Cooper, qui la va seleccionar per al film, dirigit precisament per ell mateix.
Aquí podeu veure sencera l'actuació: